'Mortal Kombat 11' Will Soon Let You Pit RoboCop Against the Terminator

In addition to Stage Fatalities for specific arenas that fighters brawl in (which were great spectacles that show off the violence the series is known for), there's an awesome returning feature coming to the game. Friendship moves are back. You can simply make friends with your opponent rather than pull out their spinal cord...or worse. You probably already know how Fatalities move, but it's been some time since we've had a look at Friendship match-ending moves. This is a big deal for fans.

It isn't known exactly how Friendship moves will be pulled off in-game just yet, but we should be in for some truly great moves. What should come to Mortal Kombat 11 next? Any veteran will tell you that a Babality should be on the list, because turning your opponent into a baby seems like the ultimate power move. Then the match has to be over, right? Perhaps this is something the team is working on, because plenty of players are certainly still missing it.