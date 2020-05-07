'Mortal Kombat 11' Will Soon Let You Pit RoboCop Against the Terminator

'Mortal Kombat 11' Will Soon Let You Pit RoboCop Against the TerminatorBy Brittany Vincent
Updated
NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 11 fans have plenty to look forward to with the upcoming DLC Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. In addition to new story content and plenty of other cool stuff, there's one extremely cool character making its way to the game that you may not have expected: RoboCop! Yes, the '80s movie icon is officially going to be a part of Mortal Kombat 11 once the new expansion arrives. Your move, creep. That means massive RoboCop versus Terminator brawls are on the horizon.
Not only is RoboCop coming to Mortal Kombat 11, but fans will be thrilled to learn that the character's lore will be expanded and the actor Peter Weller, who played the original RoboCop, will be coming back to voice the ultimate cyborg policeman. This is big news, as Peter practically made RoboCop. Here's everything we know about what to expect from this awesome new update, because we're already chomping at the bit to give it a try.
RoboCop is joining the guest character line-up on 'Mortal Kombat 11'.
RoboCop will debut in Mortal Kombat 11 as of May 26, as Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath rolls out. It will feature a new story mode as well as characters like Fujin and Sheeva in addition to new story expansions for characters such as Nightwolf and Shang Tsung. Aftermath is, after all, meant to continue the game's core storyline as it seems Raiden and Liu Kang may have made a mistake while starting the timeline over. That means they might have to go back and fight a few new folks.
There are plenty of fun new additions with Aftermath, even for players who aren't as interested in character lore and flock to story mode instead. This is the first major add-on to a game that's been out for a length of time now, and as such the $40 expansion is going all out to make sure people get their money's worth.
'Mortal Kombat 11' is bringing back the hilarious 'Friendship' moves.
In addition to Stage Fatalities for specific arenas that fighters brawl in (which were great spectacles that show off the violence the series is known for), there's an awesome returning feature coming to the game. Friendship moves are back. You can simply make friends with your opponent rather than pull out their spinal cord...or worse. You probably already know how Fatalities move, but it's been some time since we've had a look at Friendship match-ending moves. This is a big deal for fans.
It isn't known exactly how Friendship moves will be pulled off in-game just yet, but we should be in for some truly great moves. What should come to Mortal Kombat 11 next? Any veteran will tell you that a Babality should be on the list, because turning your opponent into a baby seems like the ultimate power move. Then the match has to be over, right? Perhaps this is something the team is working on, because plenty of players are certainly still missing it.