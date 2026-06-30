'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Marries Ben Attal In Paris Thylane Blondeau married French actor and DJ Ben Attal on Monday in Paris. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 30 2026, 5:06 a.m. ET Source: Inastagram/@thylaneblondeau

Thylane Blondeau married French actor and DJ Ben Attal on Monday in Paris, arriving in a classic silver Porsche 356 Speedster before exchanging vows in an intimate civil ceremony at a town hall in the city’s 16th arrondissement.

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Blondeau, 25, wed Attal, 29, in front of close friends and family. ​The French model entered marital bliss about two decades after first capturing global attention as a child, when she was famously dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World.”

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Thylane Blondeau & Ben Attal’s Dreamy Wedding in Paris

For the Parisian wedding, Blondeau wore a floor-length custom couture gown by Eva Bouskila Bridal, featuring a capelet adorned with buttons down the back. Her hair was styled into a sleek chignon embellished with delicate white flowers.

She carried a bouquet of cream-colored calla lilies. Attal, who is the son of actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg, wore a dark navy blue suit. The couple's dog also took part in the celebration, dressed in a black-and-white tuxedo.

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Following the ceremony, the newlyweds drove away from the town hall in the same Porsche 356 Speedster, with Blondeau waving her bouquet from the passenger seat. "Love," she captioned an Instagram Stories post showing the couple sharing a quiet moment during the day.

The couple has been together since 2020 and married three months after announcing their engagement on Instagram. Attal proposed at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens, Greece.

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Source: MEGA

They have famously kept their romance out of the spotlight, a striking contrast to their public careers, Blondeau as a high-fashion runway model and Attal as a fixture in the French acting scene.

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‘Most Beautiful Girl in the World’

Blondeau's public life began decades earlier. She is the daughter of former international footballer Patrick Blondeau and French actress and television personality Véronika Loubry.

In 2006, at age 6, a photograph of her went viral, leading Vogue Enfants to dub her the "Most Beautiful Girl in the World," a title that has followed her since.

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“Even today, people are like, ‘You are the most beautiful girl.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m still not, I’m just a human being, a teenager,’” Blondeau told The Telegraph back in 2018.

She began modeling at age 4 and scripted history at age 10 as the youngest model to ever pose for Vogue Paris. Her childhood fame launched a highly successful modeling career that has included work with some of the fashion industry's most prestigious luxury houses like Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana and L'Oréal.

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She reclaimed her childhood title 12 years later, topping TC Candler’s annual "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list in 2018.