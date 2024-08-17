Home > Entertainment > Movies These “Plotholes” in Popular Movies Actually Make a Ton of Sense "Why does no one get this?!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 17 2024, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Pictures

Movie Plotholes That Actually Have a Perfect Explanation

Movies are over dramatizations of our lives. Performers express on a high level the crazy emotional levels human beings need to attain in order to enjoy how they conduct themselves in any given situation. All of the aforementioned word vomit is to say that in a lot of scripts, emotions override logistics. And these logistical overrides in films can also be called plot holes. While there are a lot of people who are quick to point out, "wait that doesn't make sense!" There have been instances where films have been more secretly calculating than fans initially thought.

'The Matrix: Reloaded'

The meeting between Neo and The Architect in The Matrix: Reloaded is filled with a lot of fast-talking jargon. However, one user pointed out a detail many missed about the screens in the background of this scene. "The screens behind them are...predictions the machines are making on Neo’s responses, most of the scenes are incorrect in those predictions, except for when Neo must choose between Trinity and all of humanity, the machines nailed that response on all screens."

'The Truman Show'

Fans questioned the in-story ethics of Truman's wife having to sleep with him, even though his entire life is a secret TV show. One Redditor, however, pointed out this wasn't ignored in the film. In fact, it's directly addressed as a major plot point of the movie. She wants Truman to get her pregnant so they can have a baby together and start "Truman Show Phase 2."

'Indiana Jones'

Indy fans always wonder why in the second film of the franchise, Jones was so skeptical of purportedly magical items. After all, he saw a "magical ark mass killing a bunch of Nazis in the first film." However, this Redditor points out a simple fact everyone forgets about the second Indiana Jones movie. It was actually a prequel, not a sequel. So Indy hadn't had all of those experiences yet.

'Memento'

Reddit user @wakeruncollapse has a bone to pick with people who don't understand how someone with "short-term memory loss remembers he has memory loss." They point out the protagonist has been "conditioned to say it" just like another character who's referenced in the movie — it's a key part of the film's plot.

'Citizen Kane'

If you have the mental fortitude to sit through the entirety of this film that redefined cinema in the United States, then you may have been one of many viewers who wondered just how in the heck the newspaper knew his dying words. Several Reddit users remarked that there's a scene that clearly shows one of Charles Foster Kane's servants waiting outside his bedroom when he died. The servant relayed the final word to the newspaper: "Rosebud."

'Friends'

One of the biggest criticisms of the show Friends, despite it being largely soulless and unfunny, is that there's no way these broke pals could ever afford that kind of apartment in New York City. However, as this Redditor points out, "Monica mentions that her grandma owned the apartment, and she would never be able to afford it otherwise!"

'Legally Blonde'

The biggest character trait of Elle Woods is lost on many audience members who watched Legally Blonde. And because of this misconception, the film takes on an entirely different meaning. Many believe the film is about an LA ditz who applies herself and manages to pass the LSATs in a single summer. Folks naturally criticized this as being a highly unlikely jump in such a short amount of time. However, this Redditor wrote that the point of the movie is that Elle is gifted, which is evidenced by her interaction with a scamming salesperson at the top of the flick. They explain: "Rather, Elle was pigeonholed by the circumstances of her looks and her privileged upbringing to pursue a vapid life. While inspired by the wrong reasons, it results in her breaking the mold she was confined in so that she is able to reach her full potential."

'Jurassic World'

Bryce Dallas Howard "outrunning" a T-Rex while wearing heels seemed to rub a lot of viewers the wrong way, as they thought it would be impossible for someone to do, given how fast the "Tyrant Lizard King" ran in Jurassic Park. This Redditor says that people completely miss the fact that the T. Rex wasn't trying to catch her. It was trained to follow the flare to look for food. So it was scanning the area for a meal.

'Encanto'

Dolores, the sister in the movie with supersonic hearing, admits during a song she can hear Bruno scurrying about through the walls of the house. She even admits at the end of the movie she knew he was there the whole time. But as this perceptive film enthusiast pointed out: she was trained to ignore him, hence the song "We don't talk about Bruno." The piece isn't called, "We don't know where Bruno is."

'Fight Club'

Ever wonder how folks join Fight Club even though the first two rules are "You do not talk about Fight Club?" So how does it keep growing in size? This person brilliantly broke it down: "The first rule of fight club, and their growing number of members is because it is meant to teach the members to break rules."

'Titanic'

One commenter in the post pointed out how Jack and Rose both attempt to float on the boat wreckage. They try to do, but it begins to sink underwater. It's at this moment Jack, after surviving a traumatic catastrophe, elects to ensure the woman he loves is safe as he freezes to death. "Is there some kind of Mandela Effect going on with the Titanic movie? 'Why doesn't Rose let Jack get on? They can both fit!' Jack does try to get on. It starts to sink with both of their weight on it."

'Home Alone'

It's the question that's been the basis for many a meme: just what the heck did Kevin McAllister's dad do where he could afford such a massive house and take his family on a Paris vacation? Well, it's also detailed in the film that the family got the trip for free, which is why they're taking it.

'Forrest Gump'

This isn't really a "plot hole" but a different perspective on an oft-overlooked aspect of Jenny's character may have you view Forrest's love in a different light. While there are throngs of people who call her one of the "worst villains in all of cinema," this Reddit user explains her character differently. Because she was molested by her father, she hated herself for taking advantage of someone she wasn't sure was capable of understanding love. "She didn't think he was emotionally capable of knowing what real love is. She didn't want to turn into her father. Not with the one person who actually treated her like a human being."

'The Sixth Sense'

