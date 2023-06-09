Home > Viral News > Trending Movie Theatres In Texas Sell Pickles and Everyone Else Thinks It's Weird Texas movie theaters apparently are known for letting customers buy pickles to go alongside their movie popcorn. By Mark Pygas Jun. 9 2023, Updated 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Twitter

When you go to watch a movie, the chances are that you pick up one of a handful of iconic movie snacks. Whether you're a popcorn person or a malted milk ball lover, there's something about munching down on your overpriced-favorite that just completes the entire experience.

But if you're from Texas, you might choose a pickle when you watch a movie. For those of us outside of Texas, yes, you can get pickles at movie theatres in Texas. And yes, people actually buy them. Packed between the skittles and other sugary treats of almost every theatre in Texas are bags of pickles...

Movie snacks a little popcorn... then for dessert a pickle 😐 😁?? pic.twitter.com/3efAlBsV8O — Taylor Ede (@taylor_ede) March 2, 2014

But don't worry, they're just as overpriced as everything else.

Why movie theaters in TX are my fave #pickle pic.twitter.com/fTYSs7sM5z — Ashley (@Ashleyberd817) April 20, 2014

Unsurprisingly, everyone from outside of Texas is seemingly shocked at this discovery. "I just got a pickle at a movie theatre," one user tweeted. "They asked if I wanted the juice drained. Texas is cool."

Y'ALL I JUST GOT A PICKLE AT A MOVIE THEATER. THEY ASKED IF I WANTED THE JUICE DRAINED. TEXAS IS COOL. pic.twitter.com/FhEVFL08ta — m🎃n (@monfromfriends) June 12, 2015

But hold on, because it gets worse. Some Texas are mixing their movie snacks. Pickles and popcorn seems to be a favorite for many.

Movie snacks courtesy of @Jon_the_lion. Aw yeeahh. Lookit that pretty pickle. :D pic.twitter.com/hDdcxqaVIP — Jess (@jesssleeps) April 5, 2015

rain movie popcorn & pickle I just need oomf to come over rn😋 pic.twitter.com/rn6RlR4C6L — B (@that__tomboy) October 23, 2015

And those from Texas have been equally shocked to learn that their strange tradition doesn't exist outside of the state. One user explained the strange looks he got after asking for a pickle in Washington:

"I’m from Texas and when I first moved to WA I ordered a pickle at a movie theater and they looked at me like I was an alien from a distant land."

I’m from Texas and when I first moved to WA I ordered a pickle at a movie theater and they looked at me like I was an alien from a distant land. — AdamD (@SparksforSharks) July 25, 2019

And this kind of thing has happened a lot by the looks. One user explained: "Tried to buy a pickle at the movie theater here and they looked at us like we were crazy."

tried to buy a pickle at the movie theater here and they looked at us like we were crazy?? guess it’s just a texas thing — jlynn 🛸 (@jlynnnangel) June 28, 2018

Can you really blame those movie theatre workers, though? Texas is all about pickles, and it's getting a little weird.

Texas, you're freaks, but we still love you.

Today I learned that most movie theaters don’t sell pickles and it’s more than likely just a Texas thing. I’m almost 20 and this is my first time watching a movie in the theaters without a pickle for my popcorn. I’m in such disbelief lol — val (@valerieitrejo) February 15, 2018