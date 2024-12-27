What Are Mr. Terrific's Powers? He'll Play a Role in DC's Upcoming 'Superman' Adaptation Does he actually have any? By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 27 2024, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: DC

The DCU is full of heroes with wild and impressive powers — like Superman's super strength or Shazam's invulnerability. On the flip side, though, there are also a few iconic heroes whose powers aren't superhuman at all, like Batman's intelligence and wealth or the Punisher's expert marksmanship.

In the newest adaptation of Superman, which releases in 2025 and stars David Corenswet as the titular tights-wearing hero, another notable face will be taking the screen, as seen in the teaser trailer. Indeed, fans will be treated to a new version of Michael Holt as Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), who, according to director James Gunn, will have a significant role in the story of Superman. Now, folks who aren't familiar with Mr. Terrific are wondering what kind of role he'll play — and what his powers are.

What are Mr. Terrific's super powers?

Like Batman, Michael Holt's Mr. Terrific doesn't have any super powers in the traditional sense. No superhuman hearing, no stretchy limbs, no transforming into a giant, green monster when he's angry — oops, wrong universe. Instead, he has the power of intelligence.

According to the lore of the DCU, Mr. Terrific benefits from being the third smartest person in the entire world, allowing him to learn and retain complex skills, earn 14 PhD degrees, and create incredibly impressive tech.

Mr Terrific is kinda like Batman if he wasn't a massive loser and was actually likeable pic.twitter.com/BCLwdck3TW — Spider-Nerd (@TheNerdSpider) October 12, 2023

In some storylines in the DC comics, Mr. Terrific and Batman actually cross paths and have somewhat of a friendly rivalry, both being known for their immense intellect and both being entrepreneurs and owners of their own companies. And, in one comic titled The Penguin No. 8, it's confirmed by DC (via the character of the Penguin) that Michael Holt's Mr. Terrific is actually smarter than Batman.

Mr. Terrific is also a former chairman of the Justice Society of America, which is a crime-fighting organization that consistently appeared in DC comics throughout the '40s and '50s. It originally consisted of heroes like the Spectre, Sandman, Atom, the Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkman.

As of writing, it's unclear exactly what role Mr. Terrific will play in James Gunn's Superman, but one thing's for certain — fans are already thrilled to see him on the big screen in 2025.

On social media, DC lovers are sharing their excitement about the potential of Edi Gathegi's new role and what it could bring to the film. One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Mr. Terrific fighting [LexCorp] troops is gonna be so satisfying, bro."

Another user wrote, "I’m glad Mr. Terrific is finally getting a bigger stage to shine on. Can’t wait to see what Edi Gathegi does with the role." Another said, "God, I hope the Superman movie does Mr. Terrific justice. No powers, just the smartest guy in the f--kin' universe because he just chose to learn everything."