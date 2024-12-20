Fans Are Pointing out that Superman Is in the "Yamcha Pose" in the First Trailer for James Gunn's Movie The Yamcha pose has been a famous meme for more than a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 20 2024, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

The Superman trailer led to all sorts of varied reactions across the internet. Many people were excited to see Krypto the Superdog pop up or were thrilled by all the colors that seemed to vibrate out from the screen. There was also a small contingent of people, though, who noticed that the trailer started with Superman in what has been described as the "Yamcha pose."

If you're one of the people who saw that and had no idea what they were talking about, you're not alone. Plenty of people saw that descriptor and were totally confused. Here's what we know.

Source: Warner Bros.

What is the "Yamcha pose" and how does it relate to Superman?

The "Yamcha pose" is a reference to Dragonball Z, and specifically to a character named Yamcha who is blown to the Earth and creates a small crater as he lies on the ground, utterly defeated. The image has come to represent total failure in some corners of the internet. The pose came up recently because the Superman trailer opens with a shot that looks basically identical, save for the fact that Superman is in an arctic environment.

The meme itself is hilarious and has a number of use cases, it also seems to stand in for the fact that the trailer opens with Superman at a real low moment. This may be an important indication of the kind of Superman story we're going to get. Superman is one of the most powerful superheroes ever created, so getting to see him at a moment of devastation and loss speaks to the arc his character might experience.

The "Yamcha pose" has been a meme for years.

Although its comparison to Superman is useful, the "Yamcha pose" has been a meme for years, and it is typically used in connection with a devastating defeat or loss. It's unclear whether Superman director James Gunn was aware of the meme, although he does spend plenty of time on the internet, so it does seem highly likely that it could be an intentional homage to one of the internet's very favorite memes.

They got Supes to hit the Yamcha pose #SupermanMovie pic.twitter.com/CSwWjFglJz — Papa Weeb ⚡ (@Dynamic_Weeb) December 19, 2024 Source: Twitter/@Dynamic_Weeb

Whether it was intentional or not, though, the pose was just one reason that people were excited by the Superman trailer. This movie, which is set to be released in July of 2025, is the first chapter in what is supposed to be James Gunn's version of the DC universe. It will also be the debut of David Corenswet's version of the character, and based on the trailer, it also marks the debut of a bunch of other DC heroes.