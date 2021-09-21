Who Narrates the Ken Burns Documentary About Boxing Great Muhammad Ali?

Creating a documentary on a legendary cultural icon is a double-edged sword. You will more than likely get a good number of eyes on your project just because of the film's subject matter. However, because so many people are going to be viewing the story, you're going to have an audience that is definitely informed of the subject matter.

This means that the filmmaker's "margin of error," so to speak, is much less than it would be with more obscure material.

However, Ken Burns is receiving tons of praise for his Muhammad Ali doc, so much so that folks are dying to know everything about it, like who the film's narrator is.