Muni Long Will Reflect on Her Divorce in Upcoming Music "This is one of the most amazing times of my life, and if you can't celebrate that with me, I'm so sorry, I'm gonna have to leave you behind."

Since first appearing on the music scene in 2008, Muni Long has continued to fight for her place on the charts. She's co-written some chart-topping tracks like "California King Bed" for Rihanna and "Timber" for Pitbull and Kesha.

In 2018, Muni returned to the studio to record her own music and has since had tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, like "Hrs and Hrs." She's been nominated for three Grammys throughout her career, and she's just getting started. All the while, she's managed to raise a kid, though it seems things may have officially gone south in her marriage.

Source: Mega

Muni Long has only one kid.

Muni managed to keep the news of her pregnancy and subsequent birth a secret from her fans for quite a long time. There were rumors throughout 2022 that she was pregnant, though she never addressed them at the time. During her performance of the song "Made for Me" while on tour with Chris Brown, she brought her young son on stage with her, singing the song with her son attached at her hip.

This was the baby boy's first public appearance and her apparent confirmation that she was pregnant when the rumors were swirling. The boy, whose name still hasn't been revealed (likely due to privacy reasons), is shared with her then-husband Raysean Hairston.

Muni and her husband just announced their divorce after almost 10 years together.

Though Raysean and Muni share a kid together, Muni recently shared the news that she and her husband were officially splitting. The pair wed in Los Angeles in 2014, and following their nuptials Muni revealed that she'd barely dated before meeting Raysean.

“I never really dated. I went on maybe five dates my whole life — and I hated all of them," she told Vibe in 2022. "[They] were terrible. Horrible. Every date I went on, I hated. Before I met my husband. I’d be like, ‘I’m bored. I’m ready to go home.’” But despite her previous admittance that her husband was the first one to really "stimulate me mentally," she revealed in an interview on The Cruz Show that she and Raysean were splitting up.

“This is the first time I’m putting my real life in it. It’s no secret. I’ve been married for nine years, and it just didn’t work out,” she shared, per The Shade Room. “We have a beautiful child, we’re good. We might owe some bills, but everybody has that," she continued.

Though she did not provide explicit details about what led to their separation, Muni did admit that her upcoming music reflects on the split, marking the first time she's gotten personal in her tracks. She also hinted that Raysean may not have been particularly supportive of her continued success, noting that he could be a "good man" if “he got it together.”