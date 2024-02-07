"Twin, Where Have You Been?" You Should Know About the "Made for Me" Challenge on TikTok

It's no secret that TikTok's popularity has done wonders for the music industry. Through the luck of the app's impressive algorithm, many artists of past eras, like Sean Paul, Tamia, Aly, and AJ, have achieved even more success after their '90s and early '00s hits went viral on the app. Additionally, the careers of newer artists, such as Tyla, Flyanna Boss, and Saucy Santana, soared after their songs became just a few of TikTok's trending sounds.

In January 2024, Muni Long joined the artists previously mentioned when her song achieved virality. Muni's song, "Made for Me," kicked off a trend with millions asking, "Twin? Where have you been?" So, how did the Made for Me challenge begin? Here's what to know about the undeniably catchy trend.

Source: Getty Images

Muni Long's "Made for Me" challenge explained

Before we dive into how her challenge kicked off, here's a little backstory on Muni Long. The R&B singer has been in the music industry for years as a writer under her real name, Priscilla Renae. Muni's pen is responsible for some of pop and R&B music's biggest hits, including "California King Bed" by Rihanna, "V.S.O.P." by K. Michelle, and "Don't Wake Me Up" by Chris Brown. However, after years of writing hits for others, Muni stepped back from songwriting to forge her music career.

Muni's chance on herself paid off. In 2021, her song, "Hrs & Hrs," became her first TikTok hit and earned her a Grammy in February 2023 for Best Performance. The following year, Muni released "Made for Me," which is seemingly having the same success as her previous work.

Muni first shared the Jermaine Dupri-produced single in September 2023, but, thanks to one TikTok user, the song has been a viral hit since January 2024.

The song's popularity rose on Jan. 8, 2024, when a TikToker named @milck.marie played the song in several videos. In the videos, Miick wore a pair of light blue plaid pajamas as she sang the pre-chorus, "Twin, where have you been?" before dramatically lip-synching the song's chorus, which says "Nobody knows me like you do (Nobody) Nobody gon' love me quite like you (Nobody, yeah). Can't even deny it, every time I try it, One look in my eyes, you know I'm lyin', lyin'..."

Milck's hilarious expressions during the TikTok quickly went viral, with the first video having 9.7 million views and counting. In addition to Muni commenting on Milck's page about how much she "loved" her response, the singer released a video of herself dancing to the "twin, where have you been" line, sparking the viral trend.

Since Miick and Muni's videos, millions of fellow content creators have put their engaging takes on the challenge. Many users have used the soundbite to depict how much they miss their best friend, their mom, spouse, work friends, or anyone who knows them the best. Additionally, celebrities have joined in on the trend, with Jadakiss, Plies, and more releasing videos of them mouthing the chorus.

