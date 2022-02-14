Musiq Soulchild's Net Worth Will See an Increase in 2022

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Musiq has earned a net worth of $9 million, as of this writing. This number is a combination of his work as a singer and a songwriter, and his advertisement deals. Throughout his career, Musiq has earned two RIAA-certified platinum albums and two gold albums. Not to mention, he has had seven hit singles, including “Love,” “Halfcrazy,” “Just Friends,” and more. Now with his upcoming Verzuz battle, it’s safe to say that streams will rise, which means more revenue for the star.