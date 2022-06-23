Get Ready, 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Fans — Part Three Is on the Way!
In terms of romantic comedies, it goes without saying that the original My Big Fat Greek Wedding is one of the most successful of all time. The 2002 film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and made its writer and main actress, Nia Vardalos, a bonafide star.
Fast-forward to 2022 and another sequel later, fans of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding world are in for a treat as it seems that a third installment to the franchise is in the works. So, what's the release date for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
What is the release date for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'?
Considering the fact that the filming for the project just commenced and was announced on June 22, 2022, we don't have a confirmed release date for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 yet. However, Nia took to Instagram to reveal that filming did begin, as well as share a few other choice tidbits about what's going down.
As in the previous two films, Nia will have her work cut out for her as both the film’s lead, Toula Portokalos, and its director.
"Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO, and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece! #MyBigFatGreekWedding3," she captioned the post.
The plot of the third My Big Fat Greek Wedding is still strictly under wraps, but per Collider, there are some rumors about what fans could expect.
The new film reportedly focuses on Toula and Ian's daughter, Paris, as she prepares to walk down the aisle. Aside from Nia, John Corbett is expected to return, as well. For context, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 ended with Paris taking her boyfriend Bennett (Alex Wolff) to prom, which takes place on the same night as her grandparents' wedding.
Nia first announced that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 would be happening in April 2021, but the beginning of the film's production faced delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it appears that things have smoothed over enough for Nia and the rest of the crew to work in Athens and surrounding areas to bring the film to life.
Nia's peers reacted positively to her announcement that filming began.
When Nia shared the exciting post that filming had begun for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, her fans and peers flocked to the comments to share their happiness that it's all finally happening.
"You look gorgeous, and I’m so happy for you! Go, one-person self-contained hero! Xoxo," commented music director Michael Orland.
"Yay, you rock, Nia! Let me know when you need me for my cameo," ahimed in Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at NASA, Chris Mattmann.
"You’re the best! Congrats and I can’t wait to see it! Opa," added actor Rob Riggle.
It's clear that everyone is excited for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and only time will tell if Nia and the gang can deliver yet another classic rom-com to the masses.