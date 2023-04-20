Home > Viral News > Trending Source: TikTok | @walgal2020 Mom Buys Misprint Pens for Daughter’s Server Job, Ends up With Unintentionally Hilarious Ones A mom shared some of the misprint pens in the random box she purchased from Amazon, and some are unintentionally hilarious. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 20 2023, Published 8:16 a.m. ET

If you've ever worked as a server, then you've probably dealt with a customer or two who exhibited zero shame when it came to stealing your pens. This could be a bummer, especially if you like writing with certain utensils or have a favorite pen you like to scribble orders down with.

Obviously, there's the whole theft of personal property aspect as well, and if you've got a few folks stealing pens from you every day, then those costs can add up after a while.

And since you can't be going into the bank every single day to sneak out its pens whenever you feel like it, and if your job isn't keen on constantly providing them to you, then you'll have to hunker down and buy your own.

This is what a TikToker who goes by Valgal (@valgal2020) said her daughter's work told her she had to do: she needed click pens for her server gig. And since nobody's trying to spend more money to get to work, Val decided to hit up Amazon to find some cheap affordable pens.

Pens that her daughter wouldn't miss if a customer stole them, and she happened upon a wholesale box of 100-count misprint pens that ended up being a source of unexpected delight.

"My daughter just became a server in a restaurant. And she told me she needed click pens. So I went on Amazon. And I came across this." The TikToker then shows off a box that reads: "Sikao Misprint Pens 100-Count"

"And I came across this: a hundred Misprint pens. So you get this huge box of pens, I've already taken out some that I like." She singles out a large pen that has a topper giving a thumbs-down gesture, which hilariously conflicts with its inspiring (or sarcastic depending on your perception) message of "way to go."

Source: TikTok | @valgal2020

Val highlighted this one as one of her favorites: "Way to go. Except the thumbs up is going down." She then shows off a chunky multi-colored ink pen on camera, the crown jewel of every single elementary school kid's writing utensil collection: "Of course my '80s self had to take this."

Source: TikTok | @valgal2020

She continues, "But then we've got: I love mom, my favorite child gave me this pen," along with, "Cooking is my love language," which shows a little chef on a black, almost diamond-patterned design pen.

The rest of the video has her showing off just random click pens with messages like: "You make a difference," and "I love Dad," but the line across the capital "A" in "Dad" is a mustache.

Source: TikTok | @valgal2020

However, she waited a bit in the video until she got to her most cherished pen in the bunch: "This one here is my favorite one and I'm keeping it for myself." It seems like it's a slightly bigger pen that's wrapped in plastic.

Source: TikTok | @valgal2020

A label inside of the pen's packaging reads that it's "multi-function" and Val breaks down it's many uses: "It's a 7-in-1 with a LED light, five screwdrivers, and a ballpoint pen."

Source: TikTok | @valgal2020

She then continues to rummage through the box and goes on about how the box of mismatched pens was ultimately a good purchase: "So anyway, if you need some pens that you don't care if people steal: Amazon."