Nadiya Hussain's Husband Is the Reason She Started Baking

According to The Sun , when Nadiya was on Bake Off, Abdal "was a technical manager at a Computer Sciences Corporation based in Leeds." He supported her during her run on the show and in the time since! After her tenure on The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya signed a contract with BBC and hosted a number of television shows featuring her life and her baking talents, including but not limited to: The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya's British Food Adventure, Nadiya's Family Favorites, Nadiya's Party Feasts, Nadiya's Time To Eat, and Nadiya Bakes.

In 2016, Nadiya was even asked to create the Queen of England's birthday cake for her 90th birthday celebration! She has been accredited and awarded for her talent on numerous occasions, and with three children to take care of, it sounds like she's been plenty busy. Thankfully, Abdal is an extremely supportive husband, encouraging Nadiya to follow her passion for baking through her anxiety disorder.

It sounds like, despite a few early struggles, Nadiya has quickly become a British icon, and her husband has been supporting her every step of the way. In 2017, she was even named by Debrett's as one of the 500 most influential people in the UK! Fans are excited and happy for Nadiya and Abdul, and we cannot wait to see where she goes next.

You can catch up on episodes of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix or Amazon Prime.