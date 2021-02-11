Nadiya Hussain's Husband Is the Reason She Started Baking

Nadiya Hussain's Husband Is the Reason She Started BakingBy Anna Garrison
Feb. 11 2021, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
If you've been following The Great British Bake Off winners post-show, then you're probably familiar with Nadiya Hussain. Nadiya was the winner of the 2015 round and since then has signed a contract with BBC to host a number of television shows about her life and her fantastic cooking! Eagle-eyed fans noticed Nadiya's handsome husband during The Great British Bake Off, and now they want to know: Who is Nadiya's husband?
Nadiya and her husband met in an unexpected way.
Nadiya has said to Good Housekeeping that she met her husband through an arranged marriage at age 19. She goes on to say that while she does love Abdal, she does not want her children to have arranged marriages themselves, "It’s tough — you are pretty much marrying a complete stranger. We need to move with the times. I don’t think [my children] need me to find them a husband or a wife. They will do a better job than I will."
The couple, who now have two sons and a daughter, were re-married in December 2018, wanting to be married "on their own terms." Nadiya took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, with the sweet caption, "Nothing fancy just love. No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will. I would do it all over again."
In a BBC show titled The Chronicles of Nadiya, she explained they had been planning to re-marry since 2016, as their first marriage wasn't as blissful. She said, "We're married Islamically. But we've never done the proper vows here. So we're talking about making it all 'official'. It's a great excuse for a party." Fans are glad Nadiya and Abdal have the opportunity to create a happier memory than their initial wedding day, where Nadiya admits she cried.
Nadiya's husband has been extra supportive through her ventures in cooking.
According to The Sun, when Nadiya was on Bake Off, Abdal "was a technical manager at a Computer Sciences Corporation based in Leeds." He supported her during her run on the show and in the time since! After her tenure on The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya signed a contract with BBC and hosted a number of television shows featuring her life and her baking talents, including but not limited to: The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya's British Food Adventure, Nadiya's Family Favorites, Nadiya's Party Feasts, Nadiya's Time To Eat, and Nadiya Bakes.
In 2016, Nadiya was even asked to create the Queen of England's birthday cake for her 90th birthday celebration! She has been accredited and awarded for her talent on numerous occasions, and with three children to take care of, it sounds like she's been plenty busy. Thankfully, Abdal is an extremely supportive husband, encouraging Nadiya to follow her passion for baking through her anxiety disorder.
It sounds like, despite a few early struggles, Nadiya has quickly become a British icon, and her husband has been supporting her every step of the way. In 2017, she was even named by Debrett's as one of the 500 most influential people in the UK! Fans are excited and happy for Nadiya and Abdul, and we cannot wait to see where she goes next.
