Here's Everything You Need to Know About Season 14 of 'Naked and Afraid'

Luckily, Discovery has announced that fans can look forward to another season of Naked and Afraid.

Per the network's official site:

"From the haunted highlands in Chiapas and an abandoned village in Botswana to a complex and unnerving cave system in Colombia, this season takes brave survivalists to places where even the most experienced of Naked and Afraid survivalists have had to tap out. In the middle of a haunted jungle, two survivalists question everything, as strange events plague them. And when two survivalists stumble across an abandoned African village, they’ll learn the hard way what led the villagers to flee and leave everything behind."

It also looks like viewers are in for some firsts.