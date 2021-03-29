Getting a PSR Above 9 on 'Naked and Afraid' Is Nearly Impossible

Getting a PSR Above 9 on 'Naked and Afraid' Is Nearly ImpossibleBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 29 2021, Published 10:23 a.m. ET
It's always hilarious whenever reality TV shows create these little arbitrary measurement systems in order to add more depth to their shows. Oftentimes it's a rating system that is steeped in evaluation methods that would be deemed shaky at best, and we're not just talking about Nielsen numbers.
We're talking about the PSR in Naked and Afraid. Seriously, what is it based on?
PSR on 'Naked and Afraid' stands for primitive survival rating.
A contestant's "PSR" is used by the show to indicate how likely they are to succeed in the wild based on whatever skills they possess. Fans of Naked and Afraid can get a taste of their own PSR by taking the program's quiz.
Participants are presented with a series of questions that pertain to being stranded in the wild with nothing but your own wits and instincts to guide you to see how long you would last on the show.
The show ascertains each individual competitor's Primitive Survival Rating on a slew of different factors that are broken up into three general categories: mental acumen, experience in the outdoors, and developed skills.
These scores are more or less based on the same types of questions found in a variety of different "survivalist" online quizzes.
For some reason or another folks seem to be obsessed with the idea of whether or not they can survive in extreme living scenarios, or if they ever had to live "off the grid" in a completely sustainable way.
I'd argue that there's enough "wilderness" in everyday life to conquer and if you're crazy enough to thrive (and not just survive) in the wacky global society we've created, you'll figure out how to navigate the wilderness just fine.
Who has had the top PSRs in 'Naked and Afraid' history?
Alums EJ "Skullcrusher" Synder and Laura Zerra are tied for the top spot, with PSRs of 9.1 EJ and Laura have both appeared on Naked and Afraid three times, including the first season of XL in 2015.
In case you need a recap, EJ survived 21 days in Tanzania during Season 1 while Laura lasted 21 days in the Panamanian jungle. They both also teamed up for the Season 2 premiere.
Rounding out the Top 5 are Billy Berger, from Season 1, with a PSR of 8.9, Forrest Galante (Season 1) with a 8.8, and Season 5's Matt Wright with a just as impressive score of 8.7.
As for the worst PSR in Naked and Afraid history? That honor goes to Cassie DePecol, who earned a 3.4 in Season 1, and only made it the entire three weeks thanks to the help of her three teammates.
Do you think you could survive in the wilderness for 21 days without any clothing, food, or water? If you're thinking of applying, you can fill out an application here.