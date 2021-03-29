Getting a PSR Above 9 on 'Naked and Afraid' Is Nearly Impossible

We're talking about the PSR in Naked and Afraid . Seriously, what is it based on?

It's always hilarious whenever reality TV shows create these little arbitrary measurement systems in order to add more depth to their shows. Oftentimes it's a rating system that is steeped in evaluation methods that would be deemed shaky at best, and we're not just talking about Nielsen numbers.

PSR on 'Naked and Afraid' stands for primitive survival rating.

A contestant's "PSR" is used by the show to indicate how likely they are to succeed in the wild based on whatever skills they possess. Fans of Naked and Afraid can get a taste of their own PSR by taking the program's quiz. Participants are presented with a series of questions that pertain to being stranded in the wild with nothing but your own wits and instincts to guide you to see how long you would last on the show.

The show ascertains each individual competitor's Primitive Survival Rating on a slew of different factors that are broken up into three general categories: mental acumen, experience in the outdoors, and developed skills. These scores are more or less based on the same types of questions found in a variety of different "survivalist" online quizzes.

For some reason or another folks seem to be obsessed with the idea of whether or not they can survive in extreme living scenarios, or if they ever had to live "off the grid" in a completely sustainable way. I'd argue that there's enough "wilderness" in everyday life to conquer and if you're crazy enough to thrive (and not just survive) in the wacky global society we've created, you'll figure out how to navigate the wilderness just fine.