Mom's Neighbor Catches Her Son Standing Naked in a Window, and the Pic Is Hilarious

Jeni Boysen and Mitch Boysen live in Iowa and have two young boys, Levi, who's 4, and Dax, who's 2 years old and wild, in her own words. "He is on the go all the time!" she told Bored Panda. With two young kids hanging around the house, it can be hard to have time to do the things you need to get done!

Recently, Jeni was home with Dax and decided to take a quick shower while he sat on her bed and watched Peppa Pig. It was a five-minute shower; the show should have been able to hold Dax's attention for at least that long, right? Wrong.