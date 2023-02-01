Twitter Is Having a Field Day After One User Asked a Question About Male Actors Who Don't Yell
Ah, the Twitterverse is at it again. A new trend has made its way onto the platform, and it largely has to do with inciting users to name/mock their favorite performances/performers.
It all started after one user asked followers to weigh in on a good male acting performance that didn't involve yelling. And honestly, it was a fair question as men are almost always recognized for overdramatic yelling scenes.
Quickly, the critics and movie buffs of Twitter came alive. Not only did the tweet receive a myriad of responses, but it prompted others to ask their own questions of that nature. We get into the specifics below.
How the "What a Good Male Performance" tweets started on Twitter.
On Jan. 11, Twitter user @WrittenByHanna tweeted, "What's a good male acting performance where he isn't yelling?"
The tweet received an abundance of replies. One user responded with Carmy from The Bear. Another answered Liev Schreiber in Spotlight. Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name and Paul Mescal in Normal People were also mentioned.
As @WrittenByHanna's tweet continued to get attention, other users began copying her tweet, but putting their own spin on it.
Take the case of @guymrdth, who gently poked fun at the tweet by rewriting it to say, "What’s a good male acting performance where he is yelling?"
But as @guymrdth noted, many people didn't realize this wasn't an actual question.
"I hate to explain a joke, but there was a tweet going around that was like, “What is a good male performance where he isn’t yelling,” and I thought it would be mildly funny to ask for the opposite, but people on Twitter can never miss an excuse to post Always Sunny clips," he tweeted after deleting his original tweet.
Nonetheless, @WrittenByHanna's tweet continued to inspire others to write their own version — and there was no shortage of satire.
Some users also made a few tweaks to the phrasing. Instead of writing "What is a good performance," they started tweeting "Name a good performance."
