Home > Entertainment Source: Twitter /@WrittenByHanna Twitter Is Having a Field Day After One User Asked a Question About Male Actors Who Don't Yell By Kelly Corbett Jan. 31 2023, Published 8:24 p.m. ET

Ah, the Twitterverse is at it again. A new trend has made its way onto the platform, and it largely has to do with inciting users to name/mock their favorite performances/performers.

Article continues below advertisement

It all started after one user asked followers to weigh in on a good male acting performance that didn't involve yelling. And honestly, it was a fair question as men are almost always recognized for overdramatic yelling scenes. Quickly, the critics and movie buffs of Twitter came alive. Not only did the tweet receive a myriad of responses, but it prompted others to ask their own questions of that nature. We get into the specifics below.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How the "What a Good Male Performance" tweets started on Twitter.

On Jan. 11, Twitter user @WrittenByHanna tweeted, "What's a good male acting performance where he isn't yelling?"

What's a good male acting performance where he isn't yelling — STOP DONATING TO ADL,BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) January 12, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The tweet received an abundance of replies. One user responded with Carmy from The Bear. Another answered Liev Schreiber in Spotlight. Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name and Paul Mescal in Normal People were also mentioned.

Carmy’s 7 min monologue in The Bear pic.twitter.com/bMvbJ2btKw — 𝔤𝔞𝔟𝔯𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔢 (@ExKuseYou) January 12, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

As @WrittenByHanna's tweet continued to get attention, other users began copying her tweet, but putting their own spin on it. Take the case of @guymrdth, who gently poked fun at the tweet by rewriting it to say, "What’s a good male acting performance where he is yelling?" But as @guymrdth noted, many people didn't realize this wasn't an actual question.

Article continues below advertisement

"I hate to explain a joke, but there was a tweet going around that was like, “What is a good male performance where he isn’t yelling,” and I thought it would be mildly funny to ask for the opposite, but people on Twitter can never miss an excuse to post Always Sunny clips," he tweeted after deleting his original tweet.

10000 tweets now pure nonsense. power corrupts pic.twitter.com/28pAHUIdbE — guy (@guymrdth) January 27, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, @WrittenByHanna's tweet continued to inspire others to write their own version — and there was no shortage of satire.

what’s a good male performance where he’s being so small just a tiny little guy — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) January 28, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

wheres a good acting performance where a man is so pathetic its almost embarrassing to watch — bella (@pushinghoney) January 26, 2023

what’s a good female performance where it’s lesbian porn — lily (@hondacrvthe3rd) January 31, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

What’s a good male performance where he’s a BABY who’s a BOSS — Brandon Follick (@follickacid) January 26, 2023

what is a good male performance that is racist — alex forrest (@ALEXF0RREST) January 27, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Some users also made a few tweaks to the phrasing. Instead of writing "What is a good performance," they started tweeting "Name a good performance."

name a good performance where a guy eats 50 eggs — I would prefer not to (lolennui@mstdn.social) (@lolennui) January 26, 2023