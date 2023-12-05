Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The 'Name One Woman' Challenge Is Meant to Catch Men Off Guard on TikTok The Name One Woman Challenge is taking over TikTok, but what's the challenge actually about, and how do you take part in it yourself? By Joseph Allen Dec. 5 2023, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While there are plenty of genuinely challenging trends on TikTok, some of the challenges that trend on the platform seem to at least sound pretty easy. Sometimes, though, the trends are more difficult than they seem, at least if the many videos filming the challenge are to be believed.

One deceptively simple challenge all over TikTok is the Name One Woman Challenge, which simply asks someone who is usually a man if they can name a woman. Shockingly, the men of America are finding this more difficult than you might expect.

What is the Name One Woman Challenge?

Taking part in the Name One Woman Challenge is remarkably straightforward. All you have to do is start recording on your phone, point your phone at someone, and ask them to name a woman. You simply record their response and see what happens. The idea is to catch your victim, who is usually male, off-guard and see if they can name a woman. Complicating matters further is the reality that the person holding the camera is often a woman who could very easily be named.

Videos that are part of the challenge feature a range of outcomes. Sometimes, the man being quizzed isn't able to come up with a woman, and sometimes, they name someone who isn't the person filming them. Both of these outcomes are considered somewhat embarrassing. The trend is largely meant to be funny for the person filming, and a little mortifying for the man who just can't think of a woman.

Sometimes, the men being filmed seem to get genuinely flustered, and many of them seem to think that the person filming them, who is often their romantic partner, isn't a valid answer because it's too easy. In reality, though, the "right answer" in the challenge is to just name your romantic partner who, at least in theory, is supposed to be the most important woman in your life.

Of course, part of the fun of the videos is seeing how the men react to not being able to name a woman or being told that they named the wrong one. The challenge isn't meant to be any sort of overarching commentary, but it does make you wonder what would happen if the shoe was on the other foot.