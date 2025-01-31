Nancy Kerrigan Is a "Proud Mom" to Her Three Children With Her Agent-Turned-Husband Nancy Kerrigan has three children and a step-child with her husband. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 31 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For some, Nancy Kerrigan will forever be known as the victim of a vicious attack on her leg in 1994 ahead of the Winter Olympics. For others, her talent as a figure skater is what still stands out the most. Either way, she has remained in the public eye for years following the crime, and outside of her public life, Nancy Kerrigan has three children with her husband, along with a step-child she inherited from her husband’s first marriage.

Following Nancy’s injury and the attack, she still managed to participate in the 1994 Winter Olympics, along with fellow figure skater Tonya Harding, who entered into a plea deal after she was accused of helping to orchestrate the attack. After the Olympics, Nancy retired from figure skating in this regard, though she continued to perform at various events. Now, her time and energy is spent with her family and with her other business and non-profit ventures.

Nancy Kerrigan had three kids after suffering multiple miscarriages.

After she retired from competitive figure skating, Nancy married her agent, Jerry Solomon. Together, they have three children, and Jerry has another child from a previous relationship. Nancy’s son Brian Solomon followed in her Olympic footsteps with a focus on gymnastics. Her daughter Nicole Solomon is heavily into ballet, and eldest child Matthew Solomon is a costume designer.

But it wasn't easy for Nancy to have the large family she once dreamed of. Nancy has been open about the multiple miscarriages she suffered before she had all three of her children. In 2017, Nancy shared with Good Morming America that she had six miscarriages in eight years. And, she revealed, it put a strain on her marriage for some time despite a shared desire to have children together.

"It's devastating and it's so hard on your marriage," she said at the time. "You think, 'What's wrong with me?'" She also opened up about her losses on Dancing With the Stars when she competed in Season 24 in 2017. "We fought hard for this family," she shared. "I want to say to my kids through this dance, ''Never give up… Keep trying.'"

Who is Nancy Kerrigan’s husband?

Despite the apparent strain that the miscarriages put on her marriage at the time, Nancy and husband Jerry Solomon are still together. They met when Jerry was her agent, though their marriage didn't actually happen until after Nancy retired from competitive figure skating. Although Jerry doesn't appear to still represent his wife, he is still busy with his own career.