Who Are Naomi Watts's Children? Meet the Kids Who Call Her "Mum"

British-born Australian actress Naomi Watts has a long list of iconic roles. She has starred in King Kong, The Ring, and Mulholland Drive. More recently, she’s taken the Netflix stage in her role on The Watcher. But there’s another she’s proud to have: mother. The actress is the proud mom of two children named Sasha and Kai. Here, we learn about Naomi Watts's children.

Who are Naomi Watt’s children?

The actress has two children: Sasha Schreiber (born in July 2007) and Kai Schreiber (born in December 2008). Naomi shares her kids with actor and film producer Liev Schreiber. The couple broke up in 2016 after 11 years together, and though they were never married, there were several rumors that they were engaged at one point. In a 2022 interview with InStyle, Naomi shared that she and Liev tried several methods to get pregnant before they could conceive naturally.

Source: Getty Images Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts and their kids in 2015

“I knew that there are changes to the body around the age of 35, but I didn't know that it was a really late time to start thinking about getting pregnant,” she said. So it was surprising for the star when her doctor told her that she might need a donor egg to get pregnant. Since she wasn't a candidate for IVF, she turned to a myriad of alternative methods, such as Chinese herbs and wheatgrass shots. In June 2024, Naomi celebrated her son’s 17th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my darling Sasha,” she began. “You have a heart of gold. I'm so very proud of you. 17 years ago you shot into the world with your arms reaching for the sky.” She continued the touching tribute: “You are a force but with the most gentle soul. I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to be your mum. And I'm so very grateful to have you by my side here. I love you. Keep reaching for the stars.”

Sasha is passionate about the environment, as evidenced by this image Naomi shared of Sasha participating in a climate protest in 2019. Naomi’s second child, Kai Schreiber, was welcomed into the world not too long after Sasha. Kai is her mom’s fashionable sidekick, often appearing by her side at events. This includes Balenciaga's Haute Couture show in Paris in June 2024.

Naomi’s close friend Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose joined them. In addition to fashion, Kai is interested in gymnastics and the performing arts. Although Naomi and Liev split in 2016, they are both committed to keeping things amicable so they can co-parent their kids.