'The Baker and the Beauty' Star Nathalie Kelley Shares That Parents Are Stranded in Peru

Although many parts of the world are going through the phases of trying to fully open up during the COVID-19 pandemic, some places are still heavily affected. And the small country of Peru is no exception.

According to Daily Mail , Nathalie shared that several members of her family are stranded in Peru following borders being closed in March of 2020.

And while she is currently in Los Angeles, the actress naturally is worried about her family since the virus has not yet been fully contained.

“Like a lot of other Australians, they're stranded there in Peru,” she tells the outlet. “My family actually is in Peru right now. They weren't able to leave to come back to Australia, and like a lot of other Australians, they're stranded there.”