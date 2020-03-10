Ladies, It Looks Like Victor Rasuk From 'The Baker and the Beauty' Is Single!

Prepare to hear Victor Rasuk’s name everywhere within the next month. The actor stars in ABC's upcoming musical dramedy series The Baker and the Beauty, which is set to premiere on April 13.

The story follows Daniel Garcia, a Cuban-American working in his family’s Miami bakery. During a crazy night out, he meets international superstar Noa Hamilton — played by Nathalie Kelley — and (naturally) sparks fly. As it turns out, Hollywood's newest leading man has a few things in common with his character.