We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
victor-rasuk-the-baker-and-the-beauty-1583873660089.jpg
Source: ABC

Ladies, It Looks Like Victor Rasuk From 'The Baker and the Beauty' Is Single!

By

Prepare to hear Victor Rasuk’s name everywhere within the next month. The actor stars in ABC's upcoming musical dramedy series The Baker and the Beauty, which is set to premiere on April 13.

The story follows Daniel Garcia, a Cuban-American working in his family’s Miami bakery. During a crazy night out, he meets international superstar Noa Hamilton — played by Nathalie Kelley — and (naturally) sparks fly. As it turns out, Hollywood's newest leading man has a few things in common with his character.

Victor Rasuk learned how to bake for 'The Baker and the Beauty'.

Like Daniel, Victor comes from a Spanish-speaking family and is the oldest sibling. "There’s a level of innate confidence," he told LRM Online in February of being a firstborn. "That confidence comes to you innately because you always are the example since you were a kid. Your siblings look up to you."