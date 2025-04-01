Where Is Nathan Loebe Now? He Pretended to Be 'Family Ties' Actor Brian Bonsall A police officer told Brian Bonsall it is "not illegal to tell somebody you're someone else to have sex with them." By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 1 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: WLKY

More than 20 years after Family Ties aired its final episode, actor Brian Bonsall was sentenced to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a friend in 2009. According to CBS News, the actor, who played Andy Keaton on the show, also pleaded guilty to violating his probation from a 2007 assault on his girlfriend. Bonsall was also sentenced to five days in a work-release program and 40 hours of community service.

Article continues below advertisement

Five years after Bonsall's brushes with the law, he posted a rather chilling update on X (formerly Twitter). "Please help me spread this," he wrote in June 2015. "It's about my impersonator, Nathan Loebe." In February 2017, he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, per WLKY. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Nathan Loebe now?

The Arizona Daily Star reported that in February 2019, Loebe was found guilty of raping seven women within a 12-year time. He was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault, five counts of kidnapping, three counts of stalking, and one count of attempted sexual assault, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office. The incidents occurred between 2003 and 2015 after the victims reported meeting Loebe through a dating site or at a bar.

He often impersonated Bonsall to facilitate a meeting. The victims told police that after having drinks with Loebe, they became incapacitated or lost consciousness. That's when Loebe sexually assaulted them. These cases were sitting on a shelf until the Tucson Police Department received a grant to cover the expense of testing untested sexual assault kits. Loebe's DNA matched with several cases.

Article continues below advertisement

Loebe received a sentence of 274 years, per 6 ABC Action News, and did not meet the eyes of anyone in the courtroom while learning his fate. Some of the victims delivered heartbreaking impact statements to the stone-faced Loebe. "You have a daughter," said one woman. "I thank God you won't be close to her, get to know her." Loebe is serving his time in the Cook Unit of the Eyman Complex.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Bonsall met Nathan Loebe in jail.

In 2004, Bonsall met Loebe while the former child star was in jail for a DUI. "I was there for a couple nights or whatever, and I guess he got really obsessed with me right off the bat," he said in Episode 2 of Investigation Discovery's Hollywood Demons. After Bonsall got out, he started hearing harrowing stories from people who said someone was using the actor's name. "It started escalating a lot," said Bonsall.

When Bonsall went to the Boulder police to report what was happening, he said they essentially told him that "it is not illegal to tell somebody you're someone else to have sex with them." Authorities suggested Bonsall take care of it himself, so he "left there with nothing but his business card and an inactive case number."