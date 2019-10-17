Celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day With These Five Deals

From freebies to buy-one-get-one cupcakes, there are so many ways to get your chocolate fix tomorrow. So here are five National Chocolate Cupcake Day deals you should definitely get in on... your wallet can thank me later.

Attention, fellow choco-holics! National Chocolate Cupcake Day falls on Friday, Oct. 18, and just a heads up: a number of bakeries and cupcake chains across the nation are going to be celebrating this momentous (and delicious) day.

1. Free cupcakes at Baked By Melissa (all locations)

Source: Baked By Melissa

If you're near any one of Baked by Melissa's 14 locations, according to the brand, you can snag yourself a free chocolate cupcake or a macaron of your choice. Baked By Melissa will also be launching a new Chocolate Lovers Desserts 25-Pack including Chocolate Cookies & Cream, Triple Chocolate Fudge, Cookie Dough and Vegan Triple Chocolate Chip. It will be available from Oct. 18 through Dec. 1 online and at all shops for $38.

1. BOGO cupcakes at Sprinkles (any location)

Source: Courtesy of Sprinkles

At every Sprinkles bakery location tomorrow, customers will be able to get a free cupcake with their cupcake purchase, according to the brand. If you're interested in taking advantage of this tantalizing deal, all you have to do is whisper "chocolicious" at checkout. After mentioning said "password," you will be able to request any cupcake flavor of equal or lesser value. Keep in mind, however, that there is a limit of one per customer.

1. A Chocolate Market at Old Town Bandon in Bandon, Oregon

Source: iStock

Oregon-based concert series, Alive After Five, is celebrating National Chocolate Cupcake Day with food... and a lot of it. Merchants from Old Town Bandon in Bandon, Oregon, will be celebrating with chocolate-everything, according to the World Link, from food, to drinks, and cookbooks. Make sure to arrive between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., when they'll be holding a wine walk (the perfect chocolate sidekick) with art, other refreshments, and music. If you're on the West coast, definitely come through!

1. Chocoholic cupcakes for $1.95 at Cupcake DownSouth (all locations)

South Carolina-based bakery and cupcake haven, Cupcake DownSouth, is celebrating the deliciously decadent holiday by offering Chocoholic cupcakes for $1.95 at every single location, according to the chain's Instagram. So, if you happen to find yourself in the Palmetto State tomorrow, I strongly suggest stopping in there for one (or a few) cheap cupcakes. You will totally be glad you did.

1. Pints of porter and a cupcake for $8 at Santa Clara Valley Brewing