National Coffee Day Is Serious Business, and There Are Plenty of Memes to Prove It National Coffee Day started around 2009. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 29 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: ImgFlip

For most coffee lovers out there, it's not really important when or how National Coffee Day became a thing. However, according to the National Day Archives, it officially began on Sept. 29, 2009. Since then, coffee aficionados everywhere have celebrated, either privately or loudly on social media, and there are tons of National Coffee Day memes to prove it.

Per National Day Archives, many began recognizing National Coffee Day around 2005, before it became an official holiday. Whether you celebrate by ordering a venti instead of a grande at Starbucks or you just treat yourself to an extra cup or two throughout the day, coffee is life for many, and today is the day to show it.

This National Coffee Day meme is a 'Gilmore Girls' reference we can all enjoy.

It's no secret that Rory and Lorelei love a huge cup of coffee from Luke's every morning. We still don't understand how they had the time to do this every morning before school and work, but we'll let it slide.

There is room on National Coffee Day for decaf drinkers too.

Happy #NationalCoffeeDay!!!!!!!!!! or as those of us who drink decaf say: Happy #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/lVOuGLWPsN — Earl Fando 🇺🇦 (@earlfando) September 29, 2025

Maybe those who drink decaf coffee aren't as pumped about National Coffee Day. But to be fair, they still celebrate … just with fewer exclamation points.

TayTay understands the need for coffee too.

No one is saying you should celebrate National Coffee Day just because Taylor Swift does. However, the fact that she may or may not be able to get enough of the piping hot or ice-cold caffeine beverage is just the cherry on top.

Not everyone needs an excuse to observe the day.

TODAY IS NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

So that means... MORE COFFEE!!!! pic.twitter.com/MWQk4VkQQ1 — Firefax 📖🗡 (aka Red) (@Author195) September 29, 2025

If you already happen to love coffee every day, a national holiday won't necessarily make you feel forced to drink some more. For some coffee lovers, it's just about getting others to also celebrate all things coffee.

Apparently, there are other benefits to National Coffee Day.

It’s National Coffee Day, friends; enjoy! Drink as much coffee as you like and get all those points and rewards. pic.twitter.com/QWOwHibmvv — Ron 😎🌴 (@RonFL67) September 29, 2025

In addition to drinking more coffee and enjoying more cups without judgment from others, coffee lovers can also get extra points from different coffee chains. Starbucks offers extra stars during the days leading up to and including National Coffee Day.

Too much caffeine is definitely a thing, though.

One downside with National Coffee Day is the added caffeine to your body. As in, you might need to cut yourself off a couple of hours before bedtime, or you'll have a hard time falling asleep.

The force is strong with this … cup of coffee.

Even Queen Padme doesn't get special treatment when it comes to coffee. But we would love to know how much caffeine is in "the world's most powerful coffee," TBH.

There is no denying the mood change before and after coffee.

National Coffee Day

Is today

Enjoy pic.twitter.com/ptAmbYTXTH — LaylaTexas77🌹 (@LaylaTexas77) September 29, 2025

Call it the caffeine, or maybe it's a psychological thing at this point. But for many, getting that first cup of coffee in for the day makes a world of difference.

Every day is National Coffee Day for some.