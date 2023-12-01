Home > Life Goals > Food These Freebies Will Make National Cookie Day That Much Better National Cookie Day is Dec. 4, but before going to your favorite chain restaurant, see if there's a deal for a freebie you can redeem while you're there. By Sara Belcher Dec. 1 2023, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Chain restaurants often offer freebies for customers on their birthday or other holidays, and food holidays are yet another reason to visit your favorite location to collect some free food. National Cookie Day is on Dec. 4, and plenty of your retailers are doing special promotions to celebrate the holiday — meaning you have an opportunity to get some free cookies.

Not all of the deals have been posted by the chains just yet, as more are sure to be announced on Dec. 4, but there's already a wide selection of deals to pick from. Here's a breakdown of all of the deals currently available for you to redeem — though make sure your local store is participating before visiting.

All of the freebies and deals you need to know.

Before heading out to redeem your free cookies, you'll want to plan your route strategically (and maybe download a few apps before leaving the house). These are all of the stores offering a promotion for National Cookie Day.

Chip City: App users can get a free cookie with the code CHOCOLATE at checkout with no additional purchase necessary. Circle K: Through the Circle K app, you can get a free cookie on Dec. 4. Elevation Burger: Both in-store and online at participating locations, customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie with a purchase. Use the code COOKIEDAY if you're ordering online.

Fatburger: With the code COOKIEDAY, customers can get a free cookie with a purchase either in-store or online. Johnny Rockets: From Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, anyone who makes a purchase in-store qualifies to also receive a free cookie at participating locations.

Insomnia Cookies: Through Dec. 4, if you purchase a 12-pack of Insomnia Cookies online or in the app, you'll get an additional 12-pack absolutely free. This deal is only available in the app, but you don't have to wait until National Cookie Day to claim it. Insomnia is also offering a free classic cookie in-stores on National Cookie Day, or a $1 deluxe cookie if you show the app or order through it for delivery.

Subway: The sub sandwich chain is using National Cookie Day to show off its new footlong cookie. Though it won't be available nationwide until next year, customers who purchase a footlong at participating locations will receive one footlong cookie for free. Here's where to redeem it: Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018