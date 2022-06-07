These National Best Friends Day Activities Will Remind You Why You Love Your BFF

If you're the type who likes to give gifts on special occasions, what better way to mark this National Best Friends Day than by getting a cute piece of jewelry to rock with your BFF? One example that immediately comes to mind is the ever-adorable split teddy bear necklace set courtesy of Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Coming with two separate chains, each carrying half of a teddy bear etched with the words "best friends," the necklace will have you and the person you decide to share it with twinning forever.