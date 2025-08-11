Here's How to Get Free Samples on TikTok If You're a Content Creator Creators can request samples from certain sellers on the platform. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 11 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @caroline.shops

If you are wondering how to get free samples on TikTok, we've got the answer. Content creators on the platform can request and receive complimentary samples from retailers.

Content creators can also buy samples from retailers on TikTok, and once they generate sales after posting promotional content, they can get a refund.



Here's how to get free samples on TikTok.

Content creators can get free samples on TikTok depending on certain criteria. First, the creators must have at least 5,000 followers on the platform to get free samples from retailers. According to TikTok, "Those who don't meet these criteria can purchase refundable samples instead." To get free samples, creators can search for the TikTok Product Marketplace in the search feature on the platform.

There, they can request samples, which they must post promotional content about within 14 days of receiving. Sellers can approve the request, or they can reject it, or ignore it altogether. Content creators' videos promoting the product must share a short-form video for at least three days on TikTok, or they need to make a TikTok LIVE for 10 minutes promoting the product. TikTok creator Carolin the Trifter explained how to get free samples in a video shared with her followers on April 15, 2025.

"Go into your profile page, you will see on the left TikTok Studio," she explained. "Go into that, and then it will take you to this page, where there's an option to go to TikTok Shop for Creator." She explained that after going into TikTok Shop for Creator, you will be on the TikTok Shop toolkit page, where users will see a Collab invites tab. "Here is where all the products are," she continued. Users will need to click on Invite, and they can get free samples sent automatically.

"It's as easy as that," she added, noting that creators earn commissions on the products they promote on TikTok. TikTok user @dave_preneur also shared how to get free samples on TikTok with a video he made while whispering so he didn't wake up his son. "Getting samples on the TikTok Shop is so easy once you understand this method," he said. "By the way, I need to whisper because my son is sleeping right now." Despite the sleeping beauty, Dave still had some tips for his followers.

Dave said that creators needed to have the ability to make viral videos in order to get free samples, in addition to having a lot of followers. He teaches other creators how to build a "massive following" so that they can earn money and get millions of views.