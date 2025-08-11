Here's Where You Can Buy Authentic Labubu Dolls Online Thousands of dollars worth of the toys were recently stolen from a store in La Puente, California. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 11 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: labubutoys.be

As news spreads about the robbery of thousands of dollars worth of Labubu toys from One Stop Sales in La Puente, Calif., parents are wondering where they can buy Labubu Dolls for their children. The popular dolls were created in China by Pop Mart owner Wang Ning, and the dolls have made him a billionaire. According to ABC News, at least $7,000 worth of Labubu Dolls were stolen from the store on Aug. 6, just before 1:30 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the thieves are still being sought, but the authorities recovered a stolen white Toyota Tacoma that was allegedly used in the robbery. Co-owner of One Stop Sales, Joanna Avendano, was distraught over the robbery. "We worked so hard to get to this point," she said. "Only for them just to come in, and like nothing, take it all away." Labubu Dolls are extremely popular and one of Pop Mart's best-selling toys since being founded in 2010.

Here's where you can buy Labubu Dolls.

Labubu Dolls are highly sought after by parents looking to please their kids, and Pop Mart sells the items on their website. The retailer sells all items from the Labubu toys collection, including dolls from the Monster series. The Monster Labubu Dolls were created by Kasing Lung in 2019, and they are the company's most popular dolls, which are described as "mischievous, pointy-eared, and toothy elf-like."

The dolls can also be purchased on the Labubu Toys website (an authorized retailer), as well as online at Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. Folks wanting to shop in person can buy Labubu Dolls at Urban Outfitters and Pop Mart vending machines. According to USA Today, if you want to make sure you purchase an authentic Labubu Doll, it is important to buy from an authorized retailer, because counterfeits called Lafufu Dolls are being sold.

Small business owner Laura Court-Jones told the outlet that checking the packaging for the hologram sticker and QR code is a good idea for parents looking to purchase Labubu Dolls.

"The best way to spot a fake Labubu is by closely examining the packaging, especially the hologram sticker and QR code. Authentic Pop Mart boxes feature a high-quality, three-dimensional holographic sticker with ‘POP MART’ sharply and clearly printed," she said. "This sticker includes a QR code that, when scanned, should take you directly to Pop Mart’s official verification site."

She added that fake dolls will often have poorly printed holograms that are flat or dull, and they may also have blurry QR codes that redirect buyers to fake websites. Labubu Dolls also have nine teeth, whereas the fake versions have eight or 10 teeth. The authentic dolls also come in blind boxes, meaning the customer can't choose what color they buy because they won't be able to see inside the box until purchased.