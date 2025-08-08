If You've Ever Wondered What Awaiting Endpoint Means on Discord, We've Got You Discord is a voice, video, and text communication platform with games for socializing with friends online. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 8 2025, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Review Radar

Have you ever wondered what the message "Awaiting Endpoint" means while using Discord? If so, we've got an answer for you. If you are wondering what Discord is, we've also got news for you.

Discord is a voice, video, and text communication platform that enables people to get together with their friends online to play games and just to hang out. The platform allows users to customize their space, and folks can use custom emojis, soundboard effects, badges, and stickers to do so with voice, text, or video chats. You can even set up your own personal Avatar if you like. The software is pretty popular with gamers and developers.

Source: YouTube / @JonoBacon

What does awaiting endpoint mean on Discord?

The awaiting endpoint error message on Discord means that the platform is having an issue with its servers, and it will leave users in a perma-waiting room, according to Discord. Generally, the message means you will have to reach out to Discord's support center or the support team via X.

Review Radar on YouTube shared a video with a step-by-step tutorial on how to fix the awaiting error message on Discord, and the video says users can try to restart Discord. First, users should check to see if Discord's servers are down.

if you didn't know already, you can expand the emoji picker pic.twitter.com/bFzj3Mui5U — Discord (@discord) July 31, 2025

If they aren't, Review Radar also advises users to check their internet connection, and if it's working, to try to disable their VPN or proxy, because it could be interfering with the software. The video also advises users to try to change the server region. Then try restarting your computer.

You can also try deleting Discord and re-installing it. However, if that doesn't work, Review Radar recommends contacting Discord support for assistance. "If you need further assistance, and these steps did not fix your issue, it's always a good idea to contact support."

Discord had technical issues on Aug. 7, 2025. According to the platform, Discord had first had problems with payments and processing subscriptions. It also had technical issues with the voice function on the platform. The company also had issues with "a small number of servers" not working.

Discord users seem to enjoy the platform, and many shared their opinions about it on social media. Some even joked about the technical issues on Discord after they were resolved. One user on X posted a picture of an employee just staring at the servers with his hand on his hips. The caption reads, "Discord employees rn." Another user wrote, "Who else just went to check Twitter/X if Discord was down?" "Um... Is Discord seriously down?" asked another X user.

