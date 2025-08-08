Quizizz Is Now Wayground — What Does This Mean for the Future of the Platform? The program allows teachers to create and access countless quizzes in order to make learning more appealing. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 8 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @quizizz@

Over the years, Quizizz has proven to be a valuable tool for teachers, enabling them to turn schoolwork into an engaging activity for students. The company behind the platform has announced a major change related to the brand's identity. Quizizz has a new name, and the platform's new look is connected to where it's headed in the future.

Wayground is the name the website will have moving forward. The company has developed an extensive marketing campaign in order for people to be aware of the change. Why does the beloved go by a different name? Here's what we know about the motives behind the rebrand and how it will give the app a new identity for every school that uses it.

Why is Quizizz called Wayground now?

According to Wayground's official website, the change was made because the app will implement artificial intelligence into the presentations it creates. Quizzes, instructor-paced lessons, and even reports will now be featuring artificial intelligence in order the create the materials teachers and students alike have been working with for years.

Wayground's official Instagram profile had been teasing the name change for a very long time. After a collection of photos and videos letting people know that a rebrand was coming, the platform shocked the world when it was revealed that the change was connected to the use of artificial intelligence. The technology that has seemingly taken over the internet will now be used in the platform formerly known as Quizizz.

The tool's official website continues to display several hubs where teachers can learn how to use Wayground to teach subjects such as math, science, social studies, and more. Students who are taught information through Wayground can use their mobile devices to answer assignments.

Will the use of AI help educate students?

Wayground claims to exist in order to assist teachers with the academic journey of their students. However, the use of artificial intelligence can make it hard for the platform to reach that goal. According to Time Magazine, ChatGPT users consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels during a study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab.

The implementation of artificial intelligence on Wayground's activities also comes during a time when a viral video showed an 8th-grade teacher asking common knowledge questions to the kids in her class. The students weren't able to answer correctly, which wouldn't have been concerning if the questions hadn't been originally aimed at 4th graders.