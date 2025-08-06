PlaqueBoyMax Announced His Unexpected FaZe Clan Departure in a Livestream PlaqueBoyMax joined FaZe in 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 6 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@fazeclan

The beauty of content creators who make a living by sharing their work through livestreams is that they can say almost anything at the drop of a hat to surprise viewers. So when PlaqueBoyMax from FaZe Clan did just that and announced plans to leave the content creator group, fans were shook. Mostly, though, many wanted to know why PlaqueBoyMax would leave FaZe.

FaZe is known for entertainment and sports content across social media, and primarily on Twitch. Through different Twitch streams, the members of the group share different kinds of content for millions of subscribers. The gaming and entertainment content team has more than 8 million subscribers on YouTube alone. PlaqueBoyMax joined FaZe in April 2024, per Complex. A little more than a year later, he announced his departure.

Why did PlaqueBoyMax leave FaZe?

During a Twitch livestream on Aug. 5, 2025, PlaqueBoyMax shared his plans to leave FaZe. When he joined the group, he had already amassed his own following thanks to his videos with commentary on internet trends and videos, but also his music. His primary focus, especially with FaZe, has always been to make music with other artists live while streaming from his home.

When he announced that he would be leaving FaZe, it wasn't through music, but instead on a stream that featured him on a chair with a stark white background, per clips that circulated online afterward. "I can't fully go into depth [about] why I'm leaving FaZe, but I am leaving," PlaqueBoyMax said during his livestream. "I'm ready to, you know, embark on my journey and work the hardest I ever have in my career to do whatever I gotta do to make 5$TAR the biggest s--t possible, make myself the biggest s--t possible."

On the official FaZe Clan Instagram account, fans commented on posts to ask why PlaqueBoyMax left. No one associated with the content creator group replied to shed light on the exit, but one follower speculated that it was so PlaqueBoyMax could make a new album on his own. Given PlaqueBoyMax's own admission in his stream about wanting to make his group 5$TAR and record label 5$TAR Records more successful, that tracks.

PlaqueBoyMax is still working on his music.

Before PlaqueBoyMax joined FaZe, he worked on music on his own. Now, it appears to be what he wants to focus on more than anything else, including his relationship with FaZe. In April 2025, PlaqueBoyMax had Will Smith on one of his streams, and it was a big moment for the streamer who had, before this point, welcomed more independent music artists.