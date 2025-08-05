Missing Pinned Comments on TikTok? Creators Have Found Hacks To Keep the Feature Alive TikTok's original pinned comments feature officially ended in 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 5 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@reamichellew, @andrewtowns, @thenonbinarydetective

While some try to avoid it like the plague, the rest of us can't stay away from TikTok for too long. The clock app is a distraction destination, as it's shockingly easy to fall into a rabbit hole about any topic you can think of, which has sparked controversy a time or two. Although TikTok's reign was quick and unbelievably impressive, those who pioneered its popularity in 2019 and 2020 may have noticed it has undergone several updates.

One of the main changes that had its users punching the air was when the app quietly removed its popular pinned comments feature in 2022. Fortunately, TikTok's community found a few ways to keep pinned comments alive, though it will never be quite the same.

Here's how to pin a comment on TikTok now.

Those of us who were on TikTok before 2022 remember how pinning comments came in clutch for many creators. Pinning a comment allowed users to set the tone of their comment section, as they could choose which comment best served the mood they were going for with their video. Pinning comments was also helpful for users who wanted to filter any misinformation, call-ins, or additional resources users may want to access after seeing a video. The feature was a big deal and a major loss.

Since TikTok officially removed pinned comments, several creators have discovered hacks to keep the vibe of the feature going. In 2024, multiple users, including wellness influencer @carlyhealthtipss, suggested users use the app's reply video feature. Carly shared that users can click on a comment and reply to it in a video so both the comment and the video can be pinned to the top of someone's profile. She also mentioned that the reply video doesn't have to focus solely on the user's comment, but it's helpful if it's somehow involved in the video.

While some users found success with Carly's hack, others stated they still were unable to pin comments this way. Another creator, @queenoftrendalerts, suggested in August 2024 that users could also ensure their pinned comment makes it to the top of the comments section by being the "first to comment your call to action or prompt," so their audience can see it first. The comment should be highlighted in pink as "first comment."

Will TikTok bring is pinned comments feature back?

TikTok hasn't officially discussed whether or not pinned comments will return to its interface. The app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, also never shared what led to the feature's end.

