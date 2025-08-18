More Than 2,000 Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ozempic Over Side Effects Ozempic has been sued more than 2,000 times. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 18 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Ozempic and other drugs like it have become increasingly common in recent years because of the power they appear to have to help some people lose weight and keep it off. The drugs, which can also be used to treat diabetes, have been the subject of waves of major advertising campaigns over the past few years.

More recently, though, news has begun to spread that Ozempic and other drugs like it are also facing a barrage of incoming lawsuits. Naturally, those interested in the drugs want to know what those lawsuits are over. Here's what we know.

Why is Ozempic being sued?

According to The International Business Times, more than 2,000 cases have been filed against Ozempic and other GLP-1 inhibitor drugs, with the rate of lawsuits increasing since 2023. The plaintiffs allege that Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, which manufacture three of the major drugs, failed to adequately warn consumers about the severity and frequency of certain adverse effects related to the drugs. The companies have maintained that their product information is compliant with federal guidelines.

Some users have claimed that they have contracted gastroparesis, or stomach paralysis, after taking the drugs. Others also reported intestinal obstruction, ileus, persistent vomiting, gallbladder disease, and even vision loss from non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Per IBT, GLP-1 inhibitors delay gastric emptying, which may explain the issues some are having with their digestion.

The companies insist the lawsuits are without merit.

The FDA has added several warnings to Ozempic as the full consequences of taking the drug have become clearer, including one about ileus in 2023. Ileus is a condition that involves a blockage of the intestines. In spite of these additional warnings, though, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have both maintained that the lawsuits are baseless and that they have been compliant with the law.

When you open Instagram, everyone is on Ozempic. When you open Twitter (X) Ozempic is facing a 2 billion dollar lawsuit for causing sudden blindness in 1800 people. On Facebook, they are not even aware. — ONJOLO KENYA🇰🇪 (@onjolo_kenya) August 18, 2025

The companies point to extensive clinical trial data as well as post-trial monitoring that shows that the drugs have a relatively good safety profile. For now, then, they have avoided admitting any wrongdoing, and questions around whether the lawsuits have merit have yet to be answered. That will likely be true for some time, as experts expect that we might not enter a more substantive phase of litigation until sometime in 2026.

As word of the lawsuits spreads, though, it's changing the way many think of Ozempic and drugs like it. At the same time, people who have taken the drug are spouting off on social media and on platforms like Reddit. "I had gone blind in my left eye after using Ozempic. Was diagnosed with NAION … just filled out paperwork for the lawsuit," one person wrote under a post about the lawsuits. "Ozempic made my gallbladder melt. I'm joining the club," another added.