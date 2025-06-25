Amanda Bynes Starts Ozempic Journey: Aiming for 130 Pounds to Dodge Paparazzi Double Chin Amanda Bynes is "excited" to start Ozempic with the hopes of dropping 40 pounds. By Trisha Faulkner Published June 25 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega; TikTok/@amandabynesupdates

Amanda Bynes shared something unexpected during a casual Instagram Stories video: She's excited to start a new weight loss journey. While chatting about her 2025 summer hair color plans, she casually mentioned wanting to lose weight — specifically, about 40 pounds — to feel better about how she looks in paparazzi photos.

“I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130,” she explained, adding that shedding a double chin would make those off-guard shots a little easier to stomach. The comment quickly gained traction online — not because it was some major reveal, but because of how offhand and honest it felt. Amanda Bynes’s Ozempic journey didn’t come wrapped in a press statement or diet plan rollout. It was simply something she said in passing.

Source: Mega

Amanda Bynes mentioned her Ozempic journey casually in her video like it was an exciting passing thought.

She didn’t build up to it. She wasn’t selling anything. It wasn’t even the main point of the video. That quick pivot from hair dye to weight loss — and her candid mention of paparazzi photos — sparked a mix of support, conversation, and some genuine concern from fans.

To be clear, this isn’t Amanda’s first time opening up about her body. According to People Magazine, she opened up about gaining over 20 pounds due to depression in 2024. She also shared that she was learning to “do opposite action” when she didn’t feel like exercising or eating well. Her goal was to shift her habits without shaming herself. Her current goal of 130 suggests she’s still trying to feel like herself again — but maybe with a little more balance this time around.

It’s hard to ignore the fact that Amanda’s weight loss plans are directly tied to how she sees herself in paparazzi pictures. She mentioned her double chin specifically, saying she hopes losing weight will help her feel better about the way she looks when photographers catch her off guard.

It’s an honest admission — and one that hits differently coming from someone who’s no longer in the spotlight all the time. Amanda’s not chasing roles or campaigning for the press. She just doesn’t like what she sees in random paparazzi pictures.

Fans support Amanda, but some are worried about the path she’s taking.

While Amanda’s honesty struck a chord, not everyone was cheering on her decision to start Ozempic. In fact, some fans voiced real concern about both the drug itself and the motivation behind using it. “Ozempic is poison!” one user exclaimed in a repost of the video on X (formerly Twitter). Others echoed similar worries, not necessarily because Amanda wants to lose weight, but because of why she said she wanted to do it.

Her goal didn’t appear to be to glamorize Ozempic or influence others; she was just being candid.

Amanda said she’d be posting about her progress, but not in the influencer kind of way. There was no promise of a glow-up reveal or before-and-after post. If anything, the vibe was more like, “Hey, here’s something I’m trying.”

Plenty of celebs have been linked to Ozempic at this point, but Amanda’s tone was different. It wasn’t aspirational. It was personal. It was a quick update in a longer conversation about life, self-image, and doing what feels right when you’ve had a complicated relationship with your body.