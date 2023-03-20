Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found Naked in the Streets By Kelly Corbett Mar. 20 2023, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

On March 22, 2022, actress Amanda Bynes was finally released from her years-long conservatorship, which began in 2013. While it had been a rocky nine years, the What a Girl Wants star had seemingly gotten much better, to the point where she no longer needed to be in a conservatorship. At the time, her parents agreed with the decision.

Article continues below advertisement

While it's unknown if she'll ever act again, she was recently slated to make an appearance at '90s Con 2023 on March 17, 2023. However, she unfortunately canceled last-minute due to an undisclosed illness. A few days later, we finally got an update on Amanda's health.

Source: Getty Images Amanda Bynes at a criminal court appearance in New York in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

How is Amanda Bynes health? She was just placed on a pyshiatric hold.

TMZ reported on March 20, 2023, that Amanda had been placed on a psychiatric hold after being found roaming the streets naked and alone in Los Angeles. An eyewitness told the outlet that on March 19, they saw Amanda walking near downtown L.A. without any clothing on. She apparently flagged a car down and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode. Amanda then called 911 herself.

Luckily, she did not appear to be hurt. However, Amanda was then taken to a nearby police station where a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold. This type of psychiatric hold usually only lasts 72 hours but can be extended.

Article continues below advertisement

im so sad for Amanda Bynes how do we help her — shiesty (@M0moneyM0probz) March 20, 2023

Amanda stepped away from acting in 2010, per Page Six, amid rumors of substance abuse. By 2012, things weren't getting any better as Amanda started drastically changing her appearance and getting in trouble with the law. Her criminal record included DUIs and several car accidents.

Article continues below advertisement

She had also started a fire in the driveway of a California residence, thrown a bong out of a New York City window, and locked herself in the bathroom of a cupcake store, per Talbot Law Group. Amanda's erratic behavior led her to be placed under a conservatorship that would last almost a decade.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes pulled out of '90s Con last minute.

Days before Amanda was placed on a psych hold, she was set to reunite with her All That cast mates during '90 Con 2023, which was held in Hartford, Conn., on March 17–19. However, on the first day of the convention, That's 4 Entertainment (via CT Insider) revealed in Instagram story that Amanda would not be attending due to an undisclosed illness.