What Is Amanda Bynes' Net Worth? The Singer and Actress Is Doing Well

A successful child actress, Amanda earned international fame thanks to the Nickelodeon sketch-comedy shows All That and The Amanda Show, and rom-coms like What a Girl Wants and Lovewrecked.

Like other child actors of the era, Amanda struggled to make the transition from a star predominantly featuring in programs catering to kids and young adults to movies targeting a wider audience. Her troubles began around 2010, the year she retired from and returned to acting.