Reddit Ranked Bama Sororities — See If You Agree With the Results "Phi Mu is top tier." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 19 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@uaphimu

Known for having one of the largest Greek life systems in the United States, the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa currently offers 24 sororities for women to choose from, per the University's website, some more coveted than others. But the price of getting into a sorority isn’t just financial, it’s mental too. A lot is expected from young women vying for a spot in these houses during rush week, including a social resume that checks nearly every box of the criteria sororities have set.

From outfits to recommendation letters, and even paying a $550 fee just to be considered a potential recruit, per The Associated Press, these women have a lot on the line and risk not being chosen if they slip up in the slightest way. With Alabama’s sororities getting so much attention both on campus and social media, it was only a matter of time before people ranked the houses. And of course, they divided the list by Old Row and New Row. Here are the results.

A Redditor ranked Bama sororities, starting with the Old Row houses.

Alabama sorority houses are divided into Old Row and New Row, so it only makes sense that Reddit ranked the houses based on which category they fall into. For context, Old Row generally refers to the older chapters with more traditional houses, while New Row consists of younger chapters that slightly veer from tradition.

Out of respect for seniority, let’s start with the Old Row houses and how they rank, from best to worst (or maybe just less preferred?) according to Redditor @Top_Ground4164: Phi Mu — "Phi Mu is top tier" and "they have a mix of wealth, pretty, and smart girls.”

Alpha Chi Omega (Alpha Chi) — “They have the girls who are smart” and give “cute girl next door vibes.”

Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delt) — “Mix of beautiful girls, but really typically only blondes.” Also “good girls, but can also be partiers of Old Row.” Kappa Delta (KD) — “Very smart, VERY wealthy.”

Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) — “Partyyyy girls,” but wealthy.”

Chi Omega (Chi O) — “You’ll get all types in Chi O.”

Alpha Gamma Delta (Alpha Gam) — “Drama amongst execs [executive board members] and actives [active members] within the last 2 years," but overall, considered “very smart, put together girls” who hold religion to a high standard.

Here's how Reddit ranked the New Row sororities at Alabama University.

As for the sorority houses classified as New Row, here’s how the Redditor ranked them: Zeta Tau Alpha (Zeta) — “Every PNMs [potential new member] top house because of TikTok. Beautiful girls!!!” However, “sisterhood itself isn't too great.”

Pi Beta Phi (Pi Phi) — Give “cute, girl next door vibes.”

Gamma Phi Beta (Gphi) — ”Gphi used to be bad,” but now “one of the more relevant houses on campus.” Still, they are considered “very big partiers and also have a lot of mean girls.”

Alpha Phi (Alpha Phi) — “Big PR girls, meaning they take girls who get a lot of attention online. Sisterhood is not good.”

Delta Zeta (Delta Zeta) — “Not too involved on campus” but also is a “mix of girls” that are “pretty.”

Delta Gamma (DG / Delta Gamma) — “Biggest mix of girls on campus” but only “involved on campus only certain times throughout the year.”

Alpha Omicron Pi (AOII) — “Some Insta model girls who you would think would be a Zeta, but that’s only a handful.” Overall, considered “nice girls” who “all love each other.”