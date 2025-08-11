Distractify
What Is the Meaning of the TikTok Slang "LDAB"? According to Some, It's Very "NSFW"

"What that mean?! I've been asking her, but no reply."

By

Updated Aug. 11 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET

What is the Meaning of the TikTok Slang Phrase "LDAB?"
Source: TikTok / @ebarker84, @robinsonaa0

Slang phrases on TikTok are a dime a dozen. Whether you're asking about the meaning behind SDIYBT (don't ask), or YTS, you might get as many answers as there are questions about the phrase, its meaning, and its origin.

Such is certainly the case for another TikTok phrase: LDAB. The phrase, used widely on TikTok among people who reference a bafflingly wide variety of situations, seems to mean different things to different people. So what exactly is the meaning?! We'll start with the least NSFW version and go from there.

Meaning of the TikTok phrase "LDAB"
Source: YouTube / @SlangSphere - English Vocabulary & Slang
What is the meaning behind the TikTok slang "LDAB"? Let's start with the "suitable for work" answer.

Sometimes you can figure out the meaning behind a phrase by doing a simple search for the hashtag. For "#ldab," things aren't so simple. Many videos come with a caption that refers to a one-night stand.

But that doesn't seem to be the primary origin of the phrase.

According to Slang Sphere, the meaning behind LDAB is "laughing doing a bit." The site explains that the phrase is used as a watered-down version of LOL or LMAO.

Essentially, you might say, "ldab" in response to someone making a joke that's casually funny rather than hilarious.

They specifically provide the example:

"Friend 1: 'That TikTok where the cat steals the pizza 🍕 is wild'

"Friend 2: 'ldab bro, that was me last night'."

Of course, not everyone believes this more wholesome definition is the REAL definition. But proceed with caution, because the other meanings of the phrase are most definitely NSFW (not suitable for work).

Source: YouTube / @SlangSphere - English Vocabulary & Slang
OK, but not everyone agrees on the meaning behind "LDAB," and some are pretty NSFW.

One common use of the phrase comes in a video that includes the caption, "Had a one-night stand. After I left this morning, I get a text saying, 'LDAB,'" usually accompanied by a sad face emoij. The caption adds, "What that mean?! I've been asking her, but no reply."

For this version of "LDAB," the meaning is apparently "Little d--k a-- b---h." In other words, she was unhappy with the package size of her partner.

Urban Dictionary on the other hand, says the phrase means, "Literal D--k, Actual Balls."

The site suggests that it means, "When something is really, really bad, akin to sick, f--k my life or FML. Can also be used if something is really really good, like the s--t or the bollocks."

However, we're not done yet.

Another "LDAB" meaning, which is slightly less NSFW, comes from another Slang Sphere explanation. It means, "Lol dead a-- bf." In other words, they agree with you, "dead a--," or "seriously."

It's abundantly clear that LDAB has several different meanings and could be tailored to fit multiple situations. But be careful if you choose to use it, because people might not have the same definition in mind as you do.

Context clues always help. And if you don't want it to be something like Urban Dictionary suggests, or the "one night stand" meaning, including some information might help clear things up.

