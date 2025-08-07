"Almost Got in a Fight at Costco" — Mother Refuses to Discipline Stall-Crawling Kid in Bathroom "Don't make me parent your kid." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 7 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @stfusydney7 - Unsplash | @

A Costco shopper shared a frustrating experience that occurred while she was in one of the chain's restrooms and had her stall invaded by a boundary-flouting child. Sydney (@stfusydney7) posted about her experience in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 344,000 views on the popular social media application.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney breaks down what happened at the popular bulk retailer. While she was seated on a toilet to urinate, she noticed a child's head pop up underneath the stall, who crawled into her personal space. Probably something similar to this viral clip. She then asked out loud, "Hey, is this anybody's child?" to see if anyone was looking for their kid. However, Sydney said there wasn't any response to her query.

Source: Unsplash+

Article continues below advertisement

To make matters even creepier, she said the kid began burning holes into her soul with a dead-eye stare directly into her pupils without talking. She tried to elicit a response from the child and find out where their parent was, and continued to call out to see if anyone would claim the little one.

"They don't say anything. They turn around, crawl under another stall," she says. However, there was someone else in the stall beside her who was very upset that there was some random kid getting much too personal with their personal evacuation procedure. Sydney went on to state that the other Costco guest was "almost belligerent" over the incident. Furthermore, she added that she thought the kid should've "known better" than to crowd people in the bathroom, as they looked to be about seven years old.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out getting up close and personal with people peeing and defecating didn't provide enough entertainment for them. They then began to spill soap around the bathroom and rip up paper towels as if they were re-enacting their favorite episodes of Booba.

Article continues below advertisement

Moreover, they started splashing water all over the place, creating an abominable bathroom situation. Still wanting to locate the kid's parents, Sydney called out again, "Hi, is this anybody's child? This child's unattended? Who is this child?" she asks aloud again, hoping to discern who the pint-sized agent of destruction belongs to.

Source: TikTok | @stfusydney7

Article continues below advertisement

Going on, she jokingly asks if the kid is "an escapee" before stating that she doesn't feel right leaving them unattended. Soon afterwards, however, she mentions that a woman casually strolls outside of the stall and calls the kid's name, paying no heed despite seemingly ignoring Sydney's previous attempts at calling out for the kid's folks.

Not wanting to let the situation go, Sydney asked the mother why she didn't say anything when she asked who the kid belonged. To which the mom rejoined that their young son wasn't "doing anything bad." "They are, they just crawled under my stall. And then they did it to another person," she told the mom. Not to mention, as Sydney pointed out, the restroom was a total mess as a result of the kid's poor behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @stfusydney7

Following this assertion from Sydney, the mom took her criticisms as an attack on her parenting abilities. This prompted a vigorously angry response from the woman with the tiny restroom terrorist. Sydney said that she wasn't directing any of her commentary towards the children, but at the mom who wouldn't take responsibility for the child's actions.

Article continues below advertisement

As tensions flared, the woman in the other stall came out and backed Sydney up, giving the mom with the unruly child a piece of her mind. She said that Sydney was ultimately doing the right thing and that the mom should've done a better job of keeping her youngster in check.

The matter escalated even further, with the mom trying to reach for Sydney and hit her after the third party entered the fray. While this was going on, Sydney could see that the child was scared, and she reminded the mother of this fact. She said that if her kid wasn't, she'd definitely be willing to throw down.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @stfusydney7

"The fact that your child's here, that tells us enough about your parental skills." Following this, the intermediary told Sydney to leave the restroom, and she'd handle the situation. After exiting the restroom, she went and informed Costco workers that there was "a crazy b---h in there."

Article continues below advertisement

Before her clip came to a close, she mused over whether or not her approach to the situation was appropriate and if she could've gone about things differently. Several folks who replied to Sydney's video expressed that they didn't think she was in the wrong for the way she handled matters.

One person queried: "Why is she bringing Walmart behavior to Costco?" Whereas another seemed to say that they, too, would've been miffed at seeing a child that age crawling around a restroom floor. "SEVEN is way too old to be crawling under stalls. I would not have had near the patience."