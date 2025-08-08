Safety Pin Tattoos Are Becoming Trendy On Social Media — What Do They Mean? "Let people know that you are safe for them." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 8 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @@sha.topia

A new trend is underway on social media, and folks are wondering what it means when people get a safety pin tattoo. Folks are sharing videos and pictures of their safety pin tattoos on platforms like TikTok and Reddit.

The trend has people wondering if there is any significance to the safety pins, or if it's just a new fad that is making the rounds on social media. As it turns out, safety pin tattoos do have a special meaning, and it's pretty important.

Source: Reddit / @r/tattoos

What does a safety pin tattoo mean? Here's what we know.

A safety pin tattoo has become a symbol of solidarity and safety for marginalized or vulnerable groups. According to Inkbox, safety pin tattoos represent an expression of "resilience and unity with a touch of edgy elegance." In the 1970s, punk rock culture used safety pins to challenge societal norms and rebel against mainstream culture. According to Punk Design, "Ripped clothes held together by safety pins served as a visual protest against the polished and preppy styles of the mainstream."

Safety pins are still a visual form of protest, and folks are using the tattoos to express their commitment to being an ally or to advocate for marginalized communities, and to indicate that the person displaying the tattoo is a safe place for people who are members of marginalized groups.

TikTok user Goddess Sha explained to her followers why safety pin tattoos are important to her, and why they should be important to all, with a video breaking it all down. She explains that the safety pin tattoo represents a safe space for those who have been victims of trauma or injustice. "Today, we're gonna talk about safety pins," she said. "And why they are so important to me, and should be important to you. So, if you don't know what I'm talking about, literal safety pins."

"That symbol is very important, " she continued, "It matters to me, and I hope that it matters to you, because when you wear a safety pin — now, this is important, especially for Alphabet Mafia, right? For LGBTQIA — but it's also significant for any person who feels marginalized or oppressed. What you are saying is that 'I am a safe person.'"

The Goddess also noted that she has a safety pin tattoo, and she has one that says "Love conquers all" in Latin. She also said the safety pin represents a safe space for people who have been through trauma, a victim of injustice, or who don't have a voice. "I believe that you have intrinsic value just because you are human, and you exist," she added.