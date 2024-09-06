"There's Still Time to Delete This" — NATO's "Brat"-Themed "Peace" Post Falls Flat With Social Media Users
"Somebody fire this intern."
This year, it was a brat summer for everyone.
From folks across all generations to even Kamala Harris's campaign team, people everywhere embraced singer Charli XCX's "brat" declaration, which basically just meant living your life without worrying about what other people think.
Recently, the folks over at NATO got in on the "brat" theme, though they changed things up a bit with a different message. But it was recognizable all the same.
However, it left a lot of people scratching their heads.
NATO shared a "brat"-themed "peace" post.
First, some context: In June 2024, Charli XCX released her album "Brat," the cover of which featured a green background with the word "brat" written across it. The lettering looked like a stretched-out Arial font, although Reddit has debated this.
Either way, it became so well known that three months later, NATO made a version of it with the same coloring and lettering. Only this time, instead of saying "brat," it said "peace."
The organization wrote in its caption: "Summer might be over, but the goal for peace remains 💚"
But not everyone was on board with this apparent attempt to appeal to the younger generation with a seemingly empty platitude.
"We got the most powerful military alliance promoting peace to Gen Z through album covers before GTA VI," one person wrote.
"I’m embarrassed for you…" another person commented.
"Didn't know that the staff cuts hit that deep," someone else wrote.
"We're all going to die," wrote another person.
"BRATO," someone else said.
"Stop bratwashing," said another.
"There is still time to delete this nato," another user commented.
"Somebody fire this intern," wrote one user.
"Thank you nato, now all conflicts are resolved," someone else wrote.
Tons of people also commented about Ukraine, saying that peace wouldn't be possible with NATO's current handling of Russia's ongoing war against them. "Will never happen if you don't pull your finger out and stop cowering against Russia," someone wrote.