NBC Canceled These Shows in 2026, and Fans Are Still Processing the Fallout Ratings drops, syndication changes, and sports expansion all fueled NBC’s 2026 TV bloodbath. By Darrell Marrow Published May 11 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

It is the end of an era for a slate of NBC shows, and the network’s lineup is about to look very different. This year, the Peacock Network swung the axe across multiple genres. Scripted dramas, a freshman comedy, a cooking competition, longtime syndicated talk shows, and even an entertainment news staple all landed on the chopping block.

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Some exits came down to ratings. Others came from a bigger shift in daytime and syndicated TV, and in Kelly Clarkson’s case, the decision came from the host herself. NBC’s 2026 shake-up feels larger because the network did not just cut a few low-rated primetime shows. It also launched a major daytime and syndication reset.

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Which NBC shows were canceled in 2026?

NBC and NBCUniversal have canceled or announced the end of Brilliant Minds, Stumble, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Yes, Chef!, Access Hollywood, its companion show, Karamo, The Steve Wilkos Show, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

NBC’s biggest scripted cancellations include Brilliant Minds and Stumble. Brilliant Minds, led by Zachary Quinto, premiered in 2024 and starred him as Dr. Oliver Wolf, a neurologist inspired by the work and writings of Dr. Oliver Sacks. NBC canceled the medical drama after two seasons. According to Deadline, the series ranked as NBC’s lowest-rated drama on its linear schedule and saw “the steepest double-digit year-to-year declines.”

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The network also ended Law & Order: Organized Crime after five seasons. The Christopher Meloni-led spinoff premiered in 2021 and brought Elliot Stabler back into the Law & Order universe. Christopher had already sounded unsure about the show’s future in a 2025 interview with People, saying, “I don’t know if there’s going to be another.” After the cancellation became public, he thanked viewers and said, “It was a good ride.”

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Daytime and syndicated TV took an even bigger hit. NBCUniversal canceled Access Hollywood, its companion show, Karamo, and The Steve Wilkos Show as the company pulled back from first-run syndication. Access Hollywood first premiered in 1996 and will end after nearly 30 years. Karamo ran for four seasons, while The Steve Wilkos Show debuted in 2007 and is ending after 19 seasons.

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Why did NBC cancel these shows?

For Brilliant Minds and Stumble, ratings played a major role. Brilliant Minds struggled despite having a strong lead-in from The Voice, and the show’s second-season numbers dropped enough for NBC to move on. According to Entertainment Weekly, Brilliant Minds averaged just over 3 million viewers, while Stumble averaged about 2.24 million, making both shows among NBC’s least-watched.

The daytime cuts came from a different issue. NBCUniversal decided that its first-run syndication model no longer made sense with the current business. According to The Wrap, Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo and Peacock unscripted, said NBCUniversal wanted to “better align with the programming preferences of local stations.”