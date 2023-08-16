Home > Viral News > Trending “Don’t Come Here with an Attitude” - Infuriating Neighbor Confronted for Stealing Family's Cat The internet's fuming over the way this "entitled" neighbor tried keeping a 16-year-old boy's cat. By Mustafa Gatollari Aug. 16 2023, Published 10:22 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @double_davis

TIkTok users expressed their rage at a duo of clips chronicling a family's attempt at getting their missing cat back from a neighbor who seems very reluctant to give them their cat back, citing that they've developed an attachment to the animal. The clips, which were posted to the @double_davis account on the popular social media platform, accrued over 28 million combined views.

The first video begins with the man approaching the woman's home and then knocking on the front door, she answers and he asks about a "grey cat." She smiles at him and says, "The little grey cat no one's looked for for a week?" The man reminds her that he's visited her property in search of the cat previously, and she tells him not to come on her property with an attitude, stating that he's been there "just once."

"I've taken very good care of her," the woman says. "I understand, thank you," the man says before the woman explains that "no one's been here but one time," in the past week to look for the cat.

"She's sick. We've wormed her, we're taking her to the vet, how many cats you got because your brother says you got 13." "We got six cats," the man tells her, before she points out that she's "not stupid," and knows that the man is recording her.

The man assures her that he wasn't calling her stupid and then she, smiling again asks if the man can "prove" that the cat is his. "Yes I can," someone off camera can be heard saying as the woman retorts, again, that she doesn't want "an attitude," reminding the folks that they're at her house.

"Well you are in possession of my cat and I would like her back as of this moment." a young man off-camera says. "Okay," the cat-holding neighbor says before asking the young man how old he is.

"I'm 16, but you're in possession of my cat and I'd like her back." The woman smiles again, speaking in a lilting tone telling the young man that he's on her porch and he shouldn't demand his pet back.

"If anything you should say thank you for finding your cat running around," the woman then appears to catch herself and she throws in, "if it's your cat." The man then goes on to tell her that the cat was in their backyard and then she asked them who came into their backyard, presumably to take the cat, before repeating again that she wasn't expecting this attitude from them.

"I came over nice one time asked for the cat," he tells the woman. "I got somebody walking on my porch asking me if they can keep the cat and I said no," the man tells her. "Can I pay for the cat?" the woman says.

"No you cannot," the young man says, before the man offers to take the woman somewhere where she can pick out any cat that she would like. "Do you understand my point in nobody being here in over a week since I've had her?" she tells the man, offering up what seems like a justification for why she doesn't want to give a 16-year-old boy his missing cat back.

As the woman goes on about being attached to the feline, the young man tries to tell her that he "wasn't happy" about the fact that someone else was looking after his pet before the woman shuts him down and tells him that she only wants to speak to the adult in the situation.

"I don't want to get stupid with you and I don't want you talking to me like that." "I just want my cat back," the young man tells her again. As their conversation continues the woman says that she just wants to ensure that the man and the teenager will love the cat as much as she does.

The woman then tells them that she just wanted "proof" that they knew the cat after the man tells the woman that the pet has chronic diarrhea. The woman doesn't seem to be in any rush to get the pet to the folks, and then their conversation devolves into an argument over whether or not the cat was going to be returned to their house.

Finally, the woman retrieves the pet from inside the house and hands it to the young man who embraces it, calling the pet his "baby girl." At the end of the clip, a man in a red t-shirt comes out to the front door, presumably the woman's husband, and he tells the person recording that if he sees the cat on his lawn again he's calling animal control and that he doesn't want them on his property ever again.

Commenters who saw the video were infuriated by the woman's response. Some called her behavior "manipulative" and accused her of "gaslighting" the owners of the cat.

