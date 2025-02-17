“There He Is!” — Moment a Family’s Lost Husky Is Found by Neighbor’s Kid Goes Viral "Do all Huskies run away and come back?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 17 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jommitchell

Doorbell camera footage of a young neighbor's happy reaction to finding a local missing husky has gone viral on TikTok. Posted by a user on the application named Jo (@jommitchell), her Ring doorbell managed to capture the exact moment her pet was found.

The clip begins with a young girl approaching the home and telling Jo that she's unable to locate the dog. "I can't find him, but I've heard dogs barking and cars honking and people yelling, so ... Yeah." As she speaks, she begins looking around the neighborhood, expressing that all of the commotion is probably linked to sightings of Jo's dog.

Jo can be heard speaking through the doorbell camera's speaker. "What did you say, Jenna?" Surprised, Jenna steps back and smiles, "Oh, that scared me. I said that ... I can't find him." However, right on cue, as she's looking around while talking to the homeowner, something off-camera captures her attention.

And wouldn't you know it, there was Jo's dog standing in an adjacent yard. Jenna begins jumping up and down as the Husky comes into the frame, excitedly pointing to the dog. "There he is!" Next, Jenna immediately books it towards the pup, who stands still and watches her approach him.

Jenna slips in the snow but then bounces back up to usher the dog to Jo's house. "Oliver!" she says, jumping up with her hands in the air triumphantly. The dog wags his tail after Jenna comes up to him, and he immediately starts running back toward the house.

Jo can be heard laughing, noting that Oliver makes a beeline right to his house, seemingly content with all of the mischief he had gotten himself into throughout the day. "I found him but I slipped and fell," Jenna says after following Oliver up the stairs, laughing. Jenna then opens the door and lets Oliver inside.

Losing a pet is a nerve wracking experience, especially if it's a particularly rambunctious dog breed that are known for being "escape artists" like Huskies. As this blog post states, there are numerous Husky owners who will echo this sentiment.

Source: TikTok | @jommitchell

This is mostly due to the fact that they are often extremely independent dogs. Couple this with high levels of intelligence and a need for constant exercise and movement, and this could lead to them wanting to roam their surrounding areas and explore.

Spot on Fence says that Huskies possess a very strong "prey drive." This dates back to the species' days in Siberia, the area in which they originate, where they needed to be able to spot potential meals and in a split second to be able to track them down and eat them.

Source: TikTok | @jommitchell

Furthermore, the outlet states that Huskies are prone to getting bored easily, which is due to their high capacity for intelligence. Consequently, they require tons of mental stimulation and a minimum of two hours of exercise per day.

Also, Huskies are extremely social creatures and if they begin to crave attention, they are prone to running away in order to keep their minds occupied and seek out more socially engaging interactions and companionship.

Source: TikTok | @jommitchell

All of these factors make Huskies a handful for most pet owners. They need to have stringent schedules that allow for them to be active, constantly socialized, and have their "prey drive" satisfied with a variety of games and stimulating activities.