"It Is Completely out of Line" — Neighbors Take Picture of Girls Playing in Water, Mom Responds

A mom on TikTok captures video of an altercation with two older neighbors after they take pictures of little girls playing in water.

When it comes to the summer heat, you might find most kids trying to avoid it by playing in the water. Whether they're swimming at the pool, visiting water parks, throwing water balloons at each other, or even just hopping through a sprinkler, few things are more exciting for a kid during the summer than family-friendly water-based activities. Unfortunately, if your kids aren't careful, they may attract the attention of this ornery old couple that was recorded and posted to TikTok.

In late July 2023, Danni on TikTok (@dannisorchidjourney) posted a series of videos in which she and her husband confronted two older neighbors who had admitted to taking pictures of a group of little girls playing in the water. The reasons they gave were suspicious at best, and Danni wasted no time telling them off.

A mom on TikTok confronts neighbors who took pictures of girls playing in water.

Danni explained the whole situation in a series of TikToks and responses to comments. According to her, her nine-year-old daughter was invited by two friends around her age to play at their apartment nearby. The three of them were playing near a spigot that was releasing water.

Apparently, that didn't sit well with two neighbors who decided to take pictures of the three girls in the water together. When the girls told Danni about it, she went right up to confront the older woman who took the pictures. Shockingly, the older woman openly admitted to it.

"Excuse me, ma'am," Danni greeted the other woman. "Did you take a picture or a video of my daughter while she was getting wet?" "I did take a picture," the other woman responded.

Reportedly, the other woman claimed to have asked them to turn off the water and took a picture when they didn't. Not only did the children deny having been asked, but Karen's reasoning for the picture was a little suspect. She told Danni she intended on showing the pictures to building management if their activity affected the water bill for the complex.

Danni was wildly dissatisfied by this reasoning and was understandably uncomfortable with an older stranger having a picture of her daughter on her phone. Unfortunately, the Karen didn't let up. She even got her husband involved as the two of them resorted to pushing Danni and trying to knock her phone out of her hands while she recorded.

Eventually, Danni's husband and the Karen's daughter got into a verbal altercation as well. Danni's husband threatened to call the cops if the photos weren't deleted.

@dannisorchidjourney Replying to @GhostGirl after this they called the cops, they came. I didnt record while talking to them. But they said it wasnt illegal, which i knew but they still checked to make sure the vids and pics were gone of my duaghter. Told us as parents they understood and would have acted the same way. They trespassed us and that was that. ♬ original sound - DanniS.

Thankfully, the story has a happy ending. The cops were eventually called to confront the other couple themselves. According to Danni, "they made sure the vids and pics of [her] daughter were deleted."

It's no surprise that Danni found this behavior unacceptable, but it also came out of nowhere. In many of her follow-ups, Danni claimed that the girls have been playing with that spigot for years and had never had anything like that happen to them.