Neil Gaiman Is a Father of Four From Two Marriages: Details on His Relationships With His Kids

Celebrated for iconic works like Coraline and The Sandman, Neil Gaiman has seen his stories transformed into major television productions. However, the spotlight recently shifted as allegations surfaced from multiple women accusing him of non-consensual sexual relations. Neil responded to the claims on Jan. 14, 2025, stating on his website, "I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Acknowledging the rumors circulating online, Neil also admitted he’s a private person who values his privacy. Still, with his literary legacy and personal life in the spotlight, curiosity about his relationships and family has only intensified, especially when it comes to his children. Here’s what we know about the four kids he fathered across two marriages.

Neil Gaiman has three children from his first marriage and a fourth from his second.

Source: Mega

Neil married Mary McGrath in 1985, and together they welcomed three children: Holly, Maddy, and Michael Gaiman. Though their marriage ended in 2007, glimpses of their family life occasionally surface, giving fans a peek into Neil’s relationships with his kids.

Michael, Neil’s eldest son, tied the knot with a woman named Courtney in October 2012 at the stunning Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. Neil attended the wedding with his second wife, Amanda Palmer, who shared a heartfelt Tumblr post about the event. "I’ve never seen him cry in public before," Amanda wrote, adding, "I love him. And his kids are incredible. And now I have a stunning stepdaughter-in-law."

Holly, one of Neil’s daughters, shares a special connection with her dad, particularly over music. In a 2013 Tumblr post, Neil reminisced about the songs he used to play for Holly when she was young. Her favorite? Laibach’s version of "Across the Universe."

He also shared that the two spent hours creating a playlist of her childhood favorites at the time and revealed that Holly was named after a drag queen from a Lou Reed song. At Michael and Courtney’s wedding, Neil announced Holly and her partner Tyler had gotten engaged. However, since Holly keeps her life private, details about her current marital status remain unclear.

As for Maddy, she was particularly close with her father when she was younger. Neil’s work often kept him traveling and in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) from nine years ago as of this writing, Maddy recalled how he made an effort to stay connected. "When he was gone, we would get two copies of the same book and read them to each other over the phone," she said. Between this and the two exchanging poems via email, it helped them maintain a close relationship despite the distance.

one final strawberry ice cream, one final hug...and i’m out. as soon as @neilhimself touched down on new zealand soil in january after nine months away, one of the first things i did was book a totally off-grid... https://t.co/BbWCkAIuX6 pic.twitter.com/Kq1DgqmTuz — Amanda Palmer 🎹 (@amandapalmer) April 24, 2021

Neil Gaiman also welcomed a fourth child with his second wife, Amanda Palmer.

Neil and Amanda first crossed paths in 2008, a meeting that blossomed into a romantic relationship. By 2011, they tied the knot, and in 2015, they welcomed their son, Anthony "Ash" Palmer Gaiman, into the world. Though their marriage ended in 2022, the two remain committed to co-parenting their son.