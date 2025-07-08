'The Challenge' Star Nelson's Commercial with Nike Sparks a Furious Controversy and Backlash "So Nike supports drinking and driving…. JUST DO IT." By Ivy Griffith Published July 8 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @trinideepoe

When it comes to dodging controversy with their ads, Nike doesn't have a great track record. They've stepped in it before with odd voiceovers and choices for spokespeople, highlighting stories that many have questioned. But they definitely didn't learn from their mistakes after releasing a Summer 2025 Nike ad that featured Nelson Thomas, a former competitor on The Challenge.

In the ad, Nike hoped to showcase their commitment to working with amputees. Instead, they sparked a controversy about stolen valor and the reason why Nelson lost his leg. Here's what we know about why the commercial struck with wrong chord with so many viewers.

Nelson from 'The Challenge' is embroiled in a Nike commercial controversy.

If you watch the ad, it seems pretty straightforward. Nelson starts the commercial by gazing at a shadow box filled with military awards, and a framed photo of what appears to be himself in a military uniform. The commercial progresses by showcasing Nelson's running prosthetic and the way the Nike shoes work with his disability. The message appears clear, at first glance: Nelson was once in the military, until an injury took that career from him. Except that's not what happened at all.

Nelson infamously lost his leg in March 2023 after he was involved in a serious car crash. Nelson was issued a DUI for the crash, which likely led to his injury. He was pulled from a burning car, and his leg was amputated after months of efforts by doctors to repair the damage done during the accident (via People). And to say people are furious is an understatement. Many have gone so far as to call the commercial a horrible example of "stolen valor," where someone poses as a military member for monetary gain or fame.

Military defense attorney Joseph L. Jordan defines stolen valor as, "Stolen Valor is lying about military service, rank, or awards to gain money, benefits, or advantages," adding, "this includes wearing fake medals, forging DD-214s, or claiming combat service that never happened." However, actors can portray members of the military. And in this case, Nelson would be considered an actor, despite his prosthetic being very real.

It might not be stolen valor, but is it acceptable?

So, while it may not be stolen valor, many online still have a lot to say about what they slam as a "tasteless" or "cringy" choice. In the comments of one video explaining what's wrong with the entire commercial, one person wrote, "THERE ARE ACTUAL WAR VETS they could’ve cast for the commercial. His DUI and recklessness bothers everyone cuz he’s never taken responsibility publicly or used the platform to discourage drunk driving."

Another wrote, "Hiring him to do the commercial is okay. But don’t make it look like he lost a limb in the war. Not cool." And under one video praising the commercial and giving a shout out to, "Nelly T," one TikTok user scolded, "Sooo let’s not forget Nelson chose to amputate his foot after a DUI. Also, beat and abused his gf Angela and he never served. Nike hire someone who is an actual vet. That’s not a hard thing to do. Let’s not romanticize this." Another user called TikTok to ask, writing, "So Nike supports drinking and driving…. JUST DO IT."

