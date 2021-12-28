We Could See a 'Neopets' Game for the Nintendo Switch

While there are currently plenty of rumors about the popular browser game making its way to the Switch, at this time there is no confirmed news on a potential release date, or even when we can expect an announcement for the game. That being said, it seems as though this move has been in the works for some time.

In April 2021, Washington Post video games reporter Shannon Liao revealed in a tweet that the developers of Neopets were working on bringing the title to the Switch.