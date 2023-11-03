Home > Entertainment > Books TikTok Favorite Sequels, Fantasy Novels, and Historical Fiction for Your November 2023 TBR This November, sit in front of the fire with new book releases including fantasy sequels, romantic comedies, and more. By Anna Garrison Nov. 3 2023, Published 5:06 p.m. ET Source: iStock

As the year comes to a close and the temperatures drop, you might be more inclined to read inside by a roaring fire than to linger outside. New book releases in November 2023 have some of the year's most anticipated sequels and exciting new titles so you can shed your scarf, sink into an armchair, and spend a few hours whisked away to another world. Please keep in mind that Distractify's lists are non-exhaustive, so if there's a title you're excited about, feel free to drop us a line.

'The Spy Coast' by Tess Gerritsen

Source: Thomas & Mercer

Retired CIA operative Maggie Bird is determined to put the past behind her in her sleepy town of Maine. But when a dead body shows up in her driveway, Maggie returns to her friends, all former operatives, to do some digging. But on Maggie's heels is Jo Thibodeau, the local police chief, who is just as intrigued about Maggie as they are about the killer. The Spy Coast releases on Nov. 1, 2023.

'Check & Mate' by Ali Hazelwood (Young Adult)

Source: G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers

From bestselling author Ali Hazelwood is her YA debut Check & Mate. Mallory Greenleaf is over chess after it destroys her family dynamic, but when she returns to the game to take on "Kingkiller" Nolan Sawyer, he loses, turning the tables on everyone. Despite his infuriating personality, Mallory develops a desire to see him again — both on and off the chess board. Check & Mate releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'The Future' by Naomi Alderman

Source: Simon & Schuster

From the author of The Power comes The Future, which follows Martha Einkorn, a young woman fleeing her father's post-apocalyptic cult. But when Martha runs right into the arms of mega-rich tech giants determined to rule the earth, she can't help but think her father might be right. Meanwhile, across the ocean, famous survivalist Lai Zhen flees assassination. Will the two worlds collide in time to The Future releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Wish of the Wicked' By Danielle Paige (Young Adult)

Source: Bloomsbury USA

Bestselling author Danielle Paige starts a brand-new dark fantasy trilogy with Wish of the Wicked. Farrow Entente's family has been helping keep harmony in the Thirteen Queendoms with magic — until now. When a new queen, Margit, executes Farrow's family, she's the only survivor. Bent on revenge, Farrow sees an opening with the queen's son, Prince Mather, and a girl named Cinderella. Wish of the Wicked releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

"The Last Kids on Earth and the Monster Dimension" by Max Brallier; Illustrated by Douglas Holgate (Middle Grade)

Source: Penguin Young Readers Group

The latest in the Last Kids on Earth series follows the last kids as they narrowly escape peril, only to realize they must go somewhere they have never been before: the monster dimension! The Last Kinds on Earth and the Monster Dimension releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Powerless' by Lauren Roberts (Young Adult)

Source: Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers

After an extraordinary plague gifts citizens of Ilya magic, the Elites decree that all those born Ordinary are to be banished from the kingdom — making Paelyn Gray a felon and a phony, pretending to be a Psychic in the slums to survive. But when she unwittingly saves one of princes, Paelyn is thrown into a magical trial that threatens to expose her true nature. Powerless releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Emmett' by Lev Rosen (Young Adult)

Source: Little Brown Books for Readers

In this charming retelling of Jane Austen's Emma, Emmett Woodhouse has it all — brains, beauty, and wealth. So when his occasional friend-with-benefits Harrison starts saying he wants a boyfriend, Emmett takes it upon himself to play matchmaker. But as Emmett embarks on his quest, he learns a lot more about himself and love than he thought. Emmett releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Bookshops & Bonedust' by Travis Baldree

Source: TOR Publishing Group

The follow up to breakout hit Legends & Lattes, Bookshops & Bonedust follows Viv, a mercenary in need of a vacation after unsuccessfully hunting a necromancer. But the longer Viv spends on her mandatory vacation, the longer she spends at the local bookstore, where a variety of colorful characters might just bring the adventure she's been waiting for. Bookshops & Bonedust releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

"Loveboat, Forever" by Abigail Hing Wen (Young Adult)

Source: HarperCollins Publishers

From the author of Loveboat, Taipei comes Loveboat, Forever. Pearl Wong is a music prodigy with a perfect career path, but a fall from grace makes her perfect summer plans sour. When she decides to participate in the summer program that was life-changing for her sister, Ever, Pearl embraces the magic of "Loveboat" on a journey of self-discovery. Loveboat, Forever releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'The Vulnerables' by Sigrid Nunez

Source: Penguin Publishing Group

In Sigrid Nunez's ninth book, a fictionalized version of herself reflects upon the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and meets a wide variety of characters in an episodic tale about connection. The Vulnerables releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'The Way I Am Now' by Amber Smith (Young Adult)

Source: Margaret K. McElderry Books

Eden and Josh dated in high school, but beneath the surface, they were each struggling with burdens: Eden, from sexual assault, and Josh, from navigating an alcoholic father. Although the two break up, they reconnect in college when the trial against Eden's assaulter begins. Will the pair survive choppy waters stronger than ever, or will life get in the way? The Way I Am Now releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'The Porcelain Maker' by Sarah Freethy (Young Adult)

Source: St. Martin's Publishing Group

Inspired by a true story, young lovers Max and Bettina fall in love in Germany, 1929. But with Nazism and fascism on the rise, their romance is short lived when Max is sent to a concentration camp where he makes exquisite porcelain figures. Then, the novel is narrated by Bettina's daughter Clara in 1993, who traces back her family history to discover her family's harrowing past. The Porcelain Maker releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Nightbane' by Alex Aster (Young Adult)

Source: Amulet Books

In the sequel to social media sensation Lightlark, Isla Crown finds herself torn between two lovers and facing an intimate betrayal. Although she broke the curse, not everyone agrees that she is the rightful ruler of two kingdoms. Now, Isla must grapple with secrets from the past, keeping her countries stable, and tending to the wounds in her heart. Nightbane releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'No One Left But You' by Tash McAdam (Young Adult)

Source: Soho Press, Incorporated

Trans teen Max is having a rough time in school after his summer romance, Danny, became his bully. But when a mysterious and party-hardy new girl, Gloss, moves to town, no one understands why she takes a liking to him. When someone gets killed at a ranger turned wrong, Max can't believe Gloss would be a killer — but if not her, then who? No One Left But You releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Same Bed Different Dreams' by Ed Park

Source: Random House Publishing Group

In 1919, the Korean Provisional Government is protesting the Japanese occupation of the country. Following World War II, the KPG dissolved, leaving Korea split in the North/South. But what if the split never happened? Same Bed Different Dreams follows three different narratives exploring what would happen Same Bed Different Dreams releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Swarm' by Jennifer D. Lyle (Young Adult)

When they arrive, everyone thinks they are giant butterflies, or perhaps moths, too beautiful to be a threat. However, what follows is an onslaught of terror by horrifying creatures from the beyond. Shur, her brother Keene, and their friends must battle for survival against greater and greater threats. Swarm releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'The Revenge Game' by Jordyn Taylor (Young Adult)

Source: Random House Children's Books

When Jewish teen Alyson Bentowitz's all-girls boarding school combines with its all-boys counterpart, she immediately falls for the charming Brenton Riggs Jr.. Except when she learns about the King's Cup, a school wide competition amongst the boys to see who has the most sexual experience. Alyson and her friends scheme up the Queen's Cup as a way to even the scales — but will she lose her relationship in return? The Revenge Game releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Vengeance of the Pirate Queen' by Tricia Levenseller (Young Adult)

Source: Feiwel & Friends

The third in the Daughter of the Pirate Queen series follows Sorinda, an assassin working for the queen. When Sorinda is tasked not with a new target but a rescue mission, she's intrigued — until she finds out she'll be sailing under the watch of Kearan, a real thorn in her side. But when the team accidentally awakens the King of the Undersea, Sorinda must save herself from becoming an undead queen. Vengeance of the Pirate Queen releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Wren Martin Ruins It All' by Amanda DeWitt (Young Adult)

Source: Holiday House

As newly.minted student council president, Wren Martin is determined to abolish the Valentine's Day dance. But his opposition is his vice president, Leo Reyes, who suggests Wren check out the new anonymous "not a dating" app, Buddy, perfect for asexual people like himself. When Wren develops feelings for his anonymous match, his perfectly planned life starts to spiral. Will he be able to keep it all together before time runs out? Wren Martin Ruins It All releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Gorgeous Gruesome Faces' by Linda Cheng (Young Adult)

Source: Roaring Brook Press

Sunny Lee is 1/3 of the world's biggest pop group, Sweet Cadence. But after a member of the group dies tragically, Sweet Cadence separates, leaving Sunny and her bandmate-slash-crush, Candie, to pick up the pieces. But when the duo reunite at a k-pop workshop, lines between the past and the present begin to blur, sending Sunny's search for answers spiraling down a rabbit hole she couldn't have predicted. Gorgeous Gruesome Faces releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'With or Without You' by Eric Smith (Young Adult)

Source: Inkyard Press

Jordan Plazas and Cindy Ortiz went viral online for trading barbs over their families' rival food trucks. But when the cameras are off, what people don't know is that Jordan and Cindy have been dating in secret for years! When their families are approached to do a television show about their rivalry, the two find themselves pulled apart — but will they come back together to save their relationship? With or Without You releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'The Midnight Garden' by Elaine Roth

Source: Amazon Publishing

As a young widow, Hope is endless fodder for town gossip. Then she meets Will, a screenwriter navigating loss himself, and the two strike up a connection. Along the way, Hope also meets Maeve, an eccentric woman who claims to communicate with the dead. All three characters learn to hope again and seek out second chances in this debut tale. The Midnight Garden releases on Nov. 7, 2023.

'Anything for a Friend' by Kathleen M. Willett

Source: Amazon Publishing

When Carrie Colts moves to Montauk for a fresh start, the last thing she expects is her estranged, former college roommate to show up at her door, wanting to reconnect. When Carrie invites Maya to stay, just for a few days, she starts to regret it after a series of strange incidents occur. What does Maya want? And what is she hiding? Anything for a Friend releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'The Great Gimmelmans' by Lee Matthew Goldberg (Young Adult)

Source: Level Best Books

Aaron Gimmelman's reform Jewish family lost everything in the 1987 stock market crash, better known as "Black Monday." In desperation, the family begins stealing from convenience stores, but when they hit a bank, they realize that they might have the start of a promising career. Although the money starts rolling in, Aaron is torn between turning against his father, Barry, or letting his family fall apart again. The Great Gimmelmans releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'The New Naturals' by Gabriel Bump

Source: Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill

To Rio, an abandoned restaurant on a hill becomes the perfect place to hide away and start over. When she convinces her husband to create an underground utopia beneath Massachusetts, people come flocking in droves to find new lives. But what happens if this so-called utopia isn't all its cracked up to be? The New Naturals releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'The Star and the Strange Moon' by Constance Sayers (Young Adult)

Source: Orbit

Bouncing between 1968 and 2007, The Star and the Strange Moon follows Gemma Turner, an actress on the cusp of obscurity, who is pulled into her film set—literally. Then, in 2007, Gemma Turner's disappearance remains a Hollywood mystery ... that is, until film student Christopher Kane discovers footage of Gemma that shouldn't exist and begins to unravel the truth. The Star and the Strange Moon releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men' by Claire Keegan

Source: Grove/Atlantic, Inc.

A trio of short stories from writer Claire Keegan written over a 20 year time span, you won't want to put down the latest from acclaimed author Keegan, whose previous work includes Small Things Like These and Foster. So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'Happy AF: Simple strategies to get unstruck, bounce back, and live your best life' by Beth Romero

Source: She Writes Press

This upbeat self-help book takes inspiration from the advice of neuroscientists, psychologists, and behavioral scientists to help you unlock a happier, healthier you. Happy AF releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'Iron Flame' by Rebecca Yarros

Source: Entangled Publishing LLC

The sequel to TikTok sensation Fourth Wing, Iron Flame picks up where the first left off. Violet has survived her first year at Basgiath War College for dragon riders, but now, a new vice commandant has it out to get her and a deeply guarded secret threatens to shake the war college to its core. Iron Flame releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'Day' by Michael Cunningham

Source: Random House Publishing Group

Charting from 2019-2021, Day follows Dan and Isabel, whose marriage is crumbling, their children, Nathan and Violet, and Robbie, Isabel's younger brother living in the attic. Together, the family learns to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, communication, family, and crisis. Day releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'Dark Heir' by C.S. Pacat (Young Adult)

Source: HarperCollins Publishers

The highly anticipated follow up to Dark Rise, Dark Heir follows Will and his allies leaving the safety of the Hall to travel to the ancient world. But as Will's feelings for the alluring James St. Clair grow stronger, his ties to the past begin to strengthen, and Will finds himself more and more attracted to the darkness within... Dark Heir releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'The Crimson Fortress' by Akshaya Raman (Young Adult)

Source: Harper Collins Publishers

In the thrilling conclusion to The Ivory Key duology, The Crimson Fortress, royal siblings Vira, Ronak, Kaleb, and Riya are closer than ever before. Their ability to restore magic to Ashoka approaches, but their mission forces the group to split up. The only way the group will be able to survive and accomplish their goals is together, but that might be easier said than done. The Crimson Fortress releases on Nov. 14, 2023.

'Til Death Do Us Bard' by Rose Black

Source: Hodder

Logan "The Bear" Theaker hung up his axe and settled down with his bard husband, Pie. But when Pie disappears, Logan must return to his old life to find his love. Pie has been blackmailed into tracking down a deadly artifact, so Logan must confront the ghosts of his own past to rescue them both before time runs out. Til Death Do Us Bard releases on Nov. 21, 2023.

'A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself' by Katharine Howe

Source: Holt, Henry & Company, Inc.

In 1726 Boston, Hannah Masury escapes indentured servitude and assumes the identity of a friend, Billy Chandler, who is hiding from privateers he betrayed. She finds herself aboard the ship of Ned Low, a terrifying and gruesome pirate whose company she becomes desperate to escape. Then, in the 1920s, student Kay Lonergan discovers Hannah's journal in a basement, and an investigation into its authenticity takes place. A True Account: Hannah Masury's Sojourn Amongst the Pirates releases on Nov. 21, 2023.

'Didn't See That Coming' by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Young Adult)

Source: Random House Children's Books

Teen Kiki Siregar is an excellent gamer who disguises herself online as a guy to avoid harassment. Even her digital BFF, "Sourdawg," doesn't know her true identity, but that's okay — she doesn't know his either. When she transfers to an elite private school, Kiki gets the shock of the lifetime to discover they are classmates. But who is he? And how will "Sourdawg" react to Kiki's secret? Didn't See That Coming releases on Nov. 21, 2023.

'Kingdom of Without' by Andrea Tang (Young Adult)

Source: Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers

Zhong Ning’er is a street thief, but when she takes a job to help a friend, she discovers a bedraggled group of aspiring revolutionaries. Nearly 150 years after General Yuan Shikai declared himself emperor in 1915, Ning'er isn't much of an optimist for the future after spending her whole life watching the empire crush its opponents. But maybe, just maybe, this time will turn out differently. Kingdom of Without releases on Nov. 28, 2023.

'Gwen and Art are Not in Love: A Novel' by Lex Croucher (Young Adult)

Source: St. Martin's Publishing Group

The descendant of King Arthur, named for his ancestor, has been betrothed to marry Gwendoline, since birth. But when the pair are forced to spend a summer at Camelot, they each discover a secret: that Arthur has been kissing boys and Gwen has a massive crush on a lady knight. The two put their differences aside in the name of true love, found family, and hope for the future. Gwen & Art Are Not in Love releases on Nov. 28, 2023.

'Godly Heathens' by H.E. Edgmon (Young Adult)

Source: St. Martin's Publishing Group